Mark Duarte Recalled by Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Mark Duarte has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The rookie forward from Hamilton, Ontario, began the season on a tear with five goals and two assists for the Rush. The five goals put him in a tie for third in goals this season for the Rush.

After a 48-point season with the OHL's Soo Greyhounds, Duarte was signed by the Wranglers this off-season. This will be his first opportunity since training camp to make an AHL-level impact.

Duarte will join Will Riedell, who also skated for the Rush this season, on the recall assignment with the Wranglers.

The Rush will face Wichita on the road this Sunday for their only contest of the week. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. MT from INTRUST Bank Arena.

