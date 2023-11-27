Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 6: November 27, 2023

Toledo Walleye forward Trenton Bliss

Overall Record: 9-3-1-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 22 at Wheeling (4-2 Loss)

November 24 vs Kalamazoo (4-3 Loss)

November 25 at Fort Wayne (6-4 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 1 at Wheeling (7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 2 vs Iowa (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 3 vs Iowa (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Salvaging the weekend: The Toledo Walleye suffered losses in their first two matchups of the week, losing 4-2 at Wheeling on Wednesday and 4-3 against Kalamazoo on Friday. The Walleye were able to salvage the weekend by claiming a 6-4 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday.

Have a day Blisser: Forward Trenton Bliss picked up his first professional hat trick on Saturday night against Fort Wayne. Bliss has been hot as of late, as he has recorded seven points over his last six games (5G, 2A). Bliss fueled the thrilling comeback against Fort Wayne, scoring all three of his goals in the second period, with two coming on the power play.

Hawk at the top: Forward Brandon Hawkins etched his name in the Toledo Hockey history books a year ago, and is on pace to climb even higher this season. Hawkins currently has 20 points (11G, 9A) through 14 games this season, and is on pace for 103 points. Hawkins' 11 goals is second in the ECHL (behind Idaho's Mark Rassell; 12) and his 75 shots on goal lead the ECHL.

Two-way hockey: The Toledo Walleye have been strong on the offensive end, but have also limited shots on the defensive end of the ice. The Walleye average 36.86 shots per game which is good enough for second in the ECHL (behind Idaho; 40.63). The Walleye also have allowed the lowest average shots per game at 25 shots per game. The Walleye also are second in the ECHL in goals per game with 4.71 (behind Idaho; 5.06). Despite leading the ECHL in opponent shots per game, the Walleye are 16th in opponent goals per game at 3.36.

Strong November: The Toledo Walleye had a very strong showing in the month of November, going 8-3-0-1 during the month. The Walleye will head into the final month of the 2023 calendar looking to build off of their strong start and maintain their first place standing.

Winter weekend: The Toledo Walleye will start December on the road in Wheeling, WV on Friday, December 1 against the Wheeling Nailers. The Walleye will return home for back-to-back home games hosting the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3.

WALLEYE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

Trenton Bliss (4G, first pro hat trick)

WALLEYE GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK:

John Lethemon (1-1-0, 4.07 GAA, .855 SVP)

