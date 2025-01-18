Worcester Keeps Rolling with 4-3 Win Over Wheeling

Worcester Railers' Anthony Callin in action

WORCESTER - It is one of hockey's -any sport for that matter - oldest and most trusted cliches.

In order to be the best you have to beat the best.

The Railers did it for the second time in less than a week Saturday night. They defeated the Wheeling Nailers, who have the best winning percentage in the ECHL, 4-3. Last Sunday Worcester prevailed in Wheeling, 2-1.

The teams have met three times in the last seven days and the Railers have come away with five of a possible six points. Worcester has played 458 games through the years and it is hard to imagine two better back-to-back games at the DCU Center than Friday and Saturday nights.

Both were 4-3 victories, both featuring furious pull-the-goalie closing minutes with the outcome not decided until the final buzzer went off.

The Railers got huge scoresheet games from Anthony Callin, Anthony Repaci and Connor Welsh. Callin had a career-high four points via two goals and two assists. Repaci was 1-2-3 and Welsh had an assists hat trick.

Add goaltender Michael Bullion to the mix. He made 29 saves to post his second straight victory and is 3-0-1 in his last four starts.

This was a Winston Churchill victory for Worcester - blood, sweat, tears and toil.

"I think we have a lot of confidence right now," coach Nick Tuzzolino said, "and I think that can give you some energy. The way we're playing in the neutral zone conserves a little bit and at the same time allows our guys to create opportunities."

Worcester extended its points streak to seven games and has won three in a row for the first time this season. It is 6-1-2 in its last nine games. That is good for 14 points, a .778 winning percentage.

Riley Ginnell had the other Worcester goal. Matt Koopman, Atley Calvert and Chris Ortiz scored for Wheeling. The teams essentially traded goals through two periods. Callin got the winner at 8:56 of the third period. It was the Railers' third power play goal of the night.

J.D. Dudek also had an assist and has points in four straight games after missing a lot of time with an injury. His return to action has been timely since the Railers have lost some key forwards to Bridgeport.

"We're trying to get through to the All-Star break, and then we can see what happens in Bridgeport," Tuzzolino said. "J.D. has been a good person to put in. He's got a very good defensive mindset, and when you look at our stats, our goals-against wasn't that good earlier in the season and that's been our main focus, to cut down on chances against and goals against."

Repaci scored on the power play 60 seconds after the opening faceoff. He beat Wheeling goaltender Sergei Murashov with a low shot from the right circle. Koopman tied it at 5:39 and it was 1-1 after one.

Ginnell blasted one home from between the circles at 3:26 of the second. Calvert answered at 9:06. Callin made it 3-2 at 10:52, also on the power play. Ortiz tied it one last time at 17:33.

The final and deciding goal came at 8:56 of the third period. Welsh passed it to Callin in the left circle and his one-timer came just in time.

The teams play again Sunday afternoon. It will be the Nailers last visit here in the regular season. If they meet again it will be in the playoffs, and isn't that something to look forward to.

MAKING TRACKS - Callin is 9-6-15 and plus-6 in his last 11 games. ... Three straight Railers goals were reviewed for goaltender interference. The first two stood. The last one did not. Video confirmed the call on the ice on each occasion. ... Attendance was 7,094. That is tied for the 13th best crowd in team history. Worcester is 10-3-1 in those games. The Railers also drew exactly 7,094 on Jan. 13, 2024. ... Matthew Kopperud was recalled by Bridgeport. He joins Riley Piercey, Justin Gill, Jack Randl, Christian Krygier and Henrik Tikkanen as players on the Islanders roster who have also played for Worcester this season. ... Defenseman Brenden Rons returned from the injured list. With Worcester short of forwards, he had some time up front. ... Matt Boudens is the only injured Railers player at present and Worcester played the game with no spare players. ... The Railers are 29-21-5 in the second game of 3 in 3 series.

