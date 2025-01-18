Fuel Defeat Cyclones 4-3 in Overtime

January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night to close out their weekend and the first half of the regular season. After forcing overtime for the second time this week, the Fuel took the 4-3 win after a Cam Hausinger game-winning goal.

1ST PERIOD

Just two minutes into the game, Cincinnati got on the board with a goal by Mathieu Gosselin.

At 8:03, Ryan McCleary took a tripping penalty giving the Fuel a power play opportunity but the Cyclones killed it off.

Bryan Lemos got Indy on the board at 17:14 with a goal assisted by Darby Llewellyn and Bennett Stockdale.

Nathan Burke headed to the box for a tripping penalty just thirty seconds later which resulted in a power play goal for Cincinnati at 19:17 by Chas Sharpe.

With a 2-1 lead, Cincinnati headed into the locker room up 11-7 in shots on the Fuel.

2ND PERIOD

At 5:09, Jordan Martin tied the game at 2-2 with a goal assisted by William Provost and Ty Farmer.

Gosselin scored his second goal of the game at 10:58 to make it 3-2.

With 38.7 seconds remaining in the second period, Lemos netted his second goal of the game. With the help of Alex Wideman, he tied the game 3-3.

Indy outshot Cincinnati 9-7 in the second frame.

3RD PERIOD

At 8:43, Darby Llewellyn and Cincinnati's Braeden Kressler took offsetting penalties for holding and unsportsmanlike conduct respectively.

Both of those penalties were killed off but things got chippier between both teams.

At 13:56, Nathan Burke took a double minor penalty for high sticking, putting the Cyclones on the power play for four minutes.

The Fuel killed off the penalty before time expired in regulation and each team earned a point before heading to the seven-minute overtime period.

OVERTIME

55 seconds into the three-on-three overtime, the Fuel went on the power play after a tripping call on Sharpe.

At 2:05, Cam Hausinger scored on the power play with the help of Wideman and Bilek. This gave the Fuel the 4-3 overtime victory.

