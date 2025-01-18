Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.

Bjorklund, 22, is in his third season of professional hockey. He has appeared in eleven games for the Stingrays this season and holds a 6-3-1 record with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. His save percentage leads all Stingray goaltenders this season.

The 6-2 174-pound netminder is on an NHL contract with the Washington Capitals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Before turning pro, Bjorklund skated with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, appearing in 96 career WHL games.

The Stingrays will host the Orlando Solar Bears tonight for Military Appreciation Night. Puck drop is at 6:05 pm.

