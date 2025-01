ECHL Transactions - January 18

January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 18, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Jimmy Lodge, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

delete James Hardie, F traded to Wheeling

Atlanta:

delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on bereavement leave

Bloomington:

add Thomas Stewart, D activated from reserve

delete Matt Staudacher, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Brian Uzzo, G added as emergency backup goalie 1/17

add Rhett Parsons, D activated from reserve

delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve

add Kirill Tyutyayev, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

delete Jack Gorniak, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Ben Poisson, F activated from reserve

add Quinn Olson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete William Rousseau, G recalled by Iowa Wild

Jacksonville:

add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve

add Justin McRae, F activated from reserve

delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

delete Noah Laaouan, D recalled by Rochester

Kalamazoo:

add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve

delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve

delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Jaden Shields, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Mark Cheremeta, F activated from reserve

delete Kohei Sato, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Alexander Suzdalev, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Adam Robbins, F activated from reserve

add Adam Pitters, F activated from reserve

delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

delete Jakub Demek, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Metis Roelens, F signed contract

delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on reserve

delete Zachary Emond, G placed on bereavement leave

Tulsa:

add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jack Clement, D placed on reserve

delete Daneel Lategan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Craig Armstrong, F activated from reserve

delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Peter Laviolette, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

delete Jack Beck, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Brenden Rons, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Matt Kopperud, F recalled by Bridgeport

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.