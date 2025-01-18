Admirals Shut Out Against Trois-Rivières

January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - Coming off their victory last night, the Norfolk Admirals faced the Trois-Rivières Lions for round two of an anticipated contest at the Scope, coinciding with Newport City Series Night. Despite the presence of the largest crowd at the Scope for the season, the Admirals experienced a setback, suffering a 3-0 defeat.

Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo made his second appearance in goal for the Admirals and delivered a commendable performance during his debut at the Scope, registering 17 saves out of 20 shots faced.

Norfolk had a man advantage early in the contest; however, they could not score the opening goal during the power play. The game remained scoreless until approximately the halfway point in the period when the Lions took the lead. Justin Ducharme converted a rebound, successfully placing the puck through goaltender Kaskisuo's five-hole, establishing a 1-0 advantage for the visiting team.

Later in the period, the Admirals were awarded another power play opportunity but failed to capitalize, resulting in a continued 1-0 scoreline. Following the Lions' initial goal, Norfolk demonstrated a stronger forecheck, yet the solitary goal proved to be the decisive factor as Trois led at the first intermission, despite being outshot by the Admirals 10-9.

The second period was marked by an increase in penalties, altercations, and heightened tensions, as both teams competed vigorously for dominance on the ice in this rivalry. The Admirals generated multiple scoring opportunities to equalize; however, Lions goaltender Luke Cavallin exhibited exemplary performance, preserving the visitors' lead at 1-0.

By the conclusion of the second period, Norfolk had outshot Trois 9-5, yet the score remained 1-0 in favor of the Lions.

The Lions secured two additional goals in the third period, demonstrating their overwhelming pressure, which proved insurmountable for the Admirals. Midway through the period, Isaac Dufort capitalized on a loose puck, increasing the score to 2-0. Four minutes later, Xavier Cormier further amplified his team's advantage to 3-0 with a shot from the front, effectively eliminating any remaining opportunities for a comeback.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. TR - L. Cavallin (23 saves off of 23 shots faced)

2. TR - J. Ducharme (1 goal, +1)

3. TR - X. Cormier (1 assist, +2)

What's Next

Norfolk will conclude its series against the Lions at Norfolk Scope tomorrow afternoon. The game is scheduled to commence at 3:05 p.m.

