Mavericks Dominate Rapid City 5-1 on Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night

January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks delivered a commanding performance on Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night, defeating the Rapid City Rush 5-1 at Cable Dahmer Arena and completed the series sweep. The victory featured a thrilling moment in the second period, when goalies Jack LaFontaine and Matt Radomsky dropped the gloves, energizing the home crowd.

The Mavericks opened the scoring in the first period at 13:18, with Casey Carreau finding the back of the net, assisted by Cade Borchardt. Both players extended their point streaks to four games, leading the team in that category. Moments later, at 15:14, Cam Morrison doubled the lead with assists from Max Andreev and Marcus Crawford, giving the Mavericks a 2-0 edge heading into the second period.

In the second period, the Mavericks kept the momentum rolling. At 4:03, Jimmy Mazza scored hist first goal in a Mavs uniform, assisted by David Cotton and Jake McLaughlin. Later, at 14:54, David Cotton found the back of the net, with assists from Landon McCallum and Jackson Berezowski. The period also featured an incredibly rare goalie fight between Jack LaFontaine and Matt Radomsky, which brought the fans to their feet. The fight marked the second goalie fight of the season for the Mavericks. The scoring continued at 18:11, when Jackson Berezowski added another goal, assisted by Jake McLaughlin and Nate Knoepke. Rapid City managed to get on the board at 19:32 with a goal by Connor Mylymok, assisted by Chase Pauls and Holden Wale, but the Mavericks remained in control.

No goals were scored in the third period, but the Mavericks' dominance was evident throughout the game.

Jack LaFontaine stood tall in net for the Mavericks, making 28 saves to earn his seventh win of the season. This victory also solidified the Mavericks' dominance on home ice, with an unforgettable post-game skate where fans joined Mavericks players on the ice.

Throughout the game, heartfelt tributes honored our nation's heroes, complementing a nearly perfect Mavericks' victory. Military vehicles were proudly displayed outside the gates of Cable Dahmer Arena. Pre-game festivities included a re-enlistment ceremony, while the first intermission featured a beautiful rendition of "God Bless America" accompanied by an impressive large flag display.

The Mavericks will look to build on their momentum as they prepare for their next matchup at the Wheeling Nailers. The series begins Friday, January 24th, with a 6:10 PM CST puck drop.

