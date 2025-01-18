Rush Game Notes: January 18, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks

January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, looks to split the series on the road against the Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite a two-goal night from Blake Bennett in his season debut, the Rapid City Rush fell to the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-2. Bennett, who scored a Rush ECHL-record 35 goals in his rookie season last year, scored a power play goal late in the second period then an unassisted goal in the third. Kansas City had built a 4-0 lead before Bennett's scoring, though, and the Mavericks skated away with a three-goal victory on their home ice.

HALFWAY THERE

Friday's game marked the halfway point of the regular season as the Rush played game 36 out of 72.

YEAH, BENNY'S BACK

Blake Bennett returned to the Rush lineup with an immediate impact. The second-year forward from Grand Island, N.Y. turned in his eighth career multi-goal game to go along with numerous other opportunities. Already a massive addition for the Rush's offense, Bennett's scoring touch is already evident through just one game.

DAVIS TO CALGARY

The Calgary Wranglers signed alternate captain Brett Davis to a PTO (professional tryout contract) on Friday and are having him join the team in San Diego. The Rush's most consistent scorer, Davis temporarily departs Rapid City having picked up a point in 11 of his last 13 games. He has played five AHL games in his career, all of them with the Manitoba Moose in 2021.

POWER PLAY STREAK

The Rush's power play has produced a goal in three consecutive games, going 3-for-9 over that span. It has scored in all four games head-to-head against Kansas City at an impressive 39% rate.

