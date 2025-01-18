Pilon Scores Two in Loss at Kalamazoo
January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kalamazoo Wings in overtime on Hockey Heritage Night in K-Zoo with a final score of 4-3.
How it Happened:
Toledo got on the board first just 1:44 in, when Darian Pilon scored his first goal of the season, with Casey Dornbach and Jed Pietila tallying assists on the goal.
Kalamazoo responded just 29 seconds later and tied it. They scored another less than 2 minutes later, putting them up 2-1.
The score remained 2-1 until just over halfway through the game. Kalamazoo extended their lead at 12:20 to make it a 3-1 game heading into the 3rd period.
Toledo made it a one-goal game at 13:56 when Carson Bantle lit the lamp with a beauty.
Darian Pilon tied it at 3-3 at 14:28 with his second goal of the night on a tip-in goal in front of the net, and sent the game into overtime.
The Walleye's comeback came up short and Kalamazoo won it early into OT at 1:21 with a goal by Ben Berard.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. KAL - B. Berard (1G)
2. KAL - J. Bloom (1G)
3. KAL - B. Christensen (1G, 1A)
What's Next:
The Walleye travel to Cincinnati to take on the Cyclones in a Monday Matinee on MLK day. Puck drop is set for 1:30 p.m.
