Bison Extend Winning Streak to Four Games

January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison defeated the Utah Grizzles by a 4-1 score to extend their winning streak to four games on Saturday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.

In the first period, the Bison successfully completed two penalty kills keeping the game scoreless. 5:50 into the game, the Bison saw a powerplay but failed to capitalize on the man-advantage. With :54 left in the opening frame, Jared Westcott found Patrick Bajkov in the slot for his fourth of the season, giving the Bison a 1-0 lead. Brett Budgell also assisted to extend his point streak to six games.

The Bison kept momentum in the second period during a powerplay as Connor Lockhart scored on a slapshot at 7:05. Lockhart's eighth of the season was assisted by Chongmin Lee and Case McCarthy. At 9:49, the Bison extended their lead as Eddie Matsushima stuffed the puck past Vinny Duplessis for his 15th of the season. Matsushima's goal was assisted by Gavin Gould and Lee. The Bison completed three penalty kills within the frame and closed the period leading 3-0.

The Grizzlies answered early in the third as Craig Armstrong scored on a wrist shot at 3:52. Armstrong's fifth of the season was assisted by Adam Berg, making it a two-goal game. To seal the victory over the Grizzlies, Budgell scored an empty-net goal at 19:34. His 11th of the season was assisted by Matsushima and Bryce Montgomery, finalizing a 4-1 win for the Bison.

Brian Wilson secured the win in his Bison debut, making 22 saves on 23 shots. Duplessis made 18 saves on 22 shots in the loss. The Bison went 1-for-3 on the powerplay, and the penalty kill went 3-for-3.

