DÉjÀ Vu As Steelheads Win In Shootout For Second Straight Night

January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







TULSA, OK - The Idaho Steelheads (20-14-3-0, 43pts) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (20-12-4-2, 46pts) Saturday night in a shootout by a final score of 3-2 in front of 7,009 fans the BOK Center. Idaho and Tulsa will wrap up this weekend's three-game series in Tulsa Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. (MT).

Despite outshooting the Oilers 10-7 in the opening 20 minutes of play Tulsa led 1-0 after the first period as Michael Farren scored at 12:03.

Idaho received their second power-play of the night just 2:39 into the second period and 59 seconds into the man advantage Andrei Bakanov (5th) provided the equalizer. From the right half-wall Brendan Hoffmann fed Matt Register at the center point. Register sent a wrist shot to the net where Bakanov banged home the rebound at 4:38 tying the score at 1-1. After the Steelheads killed off their second penalty kill of the night they went on the power-play again at 12:41 of the stanza. With five seconds left on the man advantage Andrew Bellant (4th) gave Idaho back the lead. Hoffmann from the right point rolled the puck to Bakanov in the right corner where he connected with Bellant inside the right circle where he blasted a one-timer into the net making it 2-1 with 5:24 left in the frame. 78 seconds later the Oilers tied the game thanks to Easton Brodzinski. Tulsa outshot Idaho 13-10 in the period.

Shots were 8-5 Oilers in the third period and then 7-5 Tulsa in overtime but for the second straight night a shootout was needed. For the second straight night Brodzinski, as the first shooter, scored for Tulsa but then Bryan Thomson would turn aside the next three shots he face. Patrick Moynihan and A.J. White were stopped as the first two shooters before Bellant kept the game going and Hoffmann ended it.

Bryan Thomson made 33 saves on 35 shots in the win while Talyn Boyko turned aside 28 of 30 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Brendan Hoffmann (IDH)

2) Andrei Bakanov (IDH)

3) Easton Brodzinski (TUL)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 2-for-3 on the power-play while Tulsa went 0-for-2.

Tulsa outshot Idaho 35-31.

Romain Rodzisnki (IR), Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Hank Crone (IR), C.J. Walker (IR), Nick Canade (IR), Wade Murphy (IR), Jason Horvath (IR), and Matt Ustaski (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Andrei Bakanov has (2-3-5) in four games with Idaho including two multi-point games.

Brendan Hoffmann tallied two assists for his eighth multi-point game.

Andrew Bellant has two goals in his last three games.

Matt Register has an assist in back-to-back games.

Patrick Moynihan led all Idaho skaters with five shots.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.