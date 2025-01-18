Papirny Shines in Game Two Shootout Win
January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
Sometimes, it's more fun when the best is saved for last.
And that's exactly what the Knight Monsters did, skating through 67 scoreless minutes in game two against Iowa before taking the contest in a shootout. Jordan Papirny carded his second shutout of the season and Logan Nelson scored the clinching goal to lead Tahoe to a win.
Both Papirny and Iowa netminder Kyle McClellan were excellent in the game, each making highlight-reel saves and stonewalling opposing offenses. But each squad brought it defensively as well, a marked difference from the ten total goals scored in game one.
Neither team was able to muster any offense in the first two periods, but the Knight Monsters had a golden chance to begin the third. A five-minute major boarding penalty and game misconduct on Iowa forward Ryan Miotto sent Tahoe to the power play under two minutes in.
But even with five minutes on the man-advantage, they were unable to solve McClellan and the buzzer sounded on regulation with the game still knotted up at zeroes apiece.
Overtime began slowly but began to ratchet up in intensity at the end, with both sides firing three shots on goal. Luke Adam had a chance all alone in the final seconds of the frame but was denied, and the buzzer sounded once more to send the game to the shootout.
In the skills competition, it was McClellan that blinked first, allowing a goal to Bear Hughes and another to Logan Nelson, and then Papirny sealed the deal on the final shot. The shootout win was a massive two points earned by Tahoe, who still stands alone atop the mountain division.
The Knight Monsters will look to win the series in a matinee event on Sunday, with puck drop scheduled for 1 pm. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.
#TessTheWaters
Images from this story
|
Tahoe Knight Monsters' Jordan Papirny
