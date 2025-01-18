Lions Put a Stop to Three-Game Losing Streak
January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Norfolk - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières rediscovered their winning ways with a 3-0 victory over the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night at Norfolk Scope Arena.
Although Friday's game was rife with intensity and emotion, Saturday's match-up started off in a somewhat tranquil manner. The Lions, however, did have to deal with an Admiral power play early in the first period, and were able to kill it off successfully. Trois-Rivières' Justin Ducharme then scored his third goal of the season at the 9:05 mark to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. That score remained unchanged for the rest of the period, but the intensity level ratcheted up a notch in the last minute of play when Norfolk's Darick Louis-Jean and Lions' captain Morgan Adams-Moisan engaged in some fisticuffs.
That fight set the stage for the second period, when seemingly after every whistle both teams' players engaged in chirping and tussling. Those post-whistle set-tos were the tale of the period, with the score remaining 1-0 in favour of the Lions.
Mercifully, the third period had better pace than did the second. The Lions were able to kill off the remnants of a second period 5-minute cross-checking penalty and then got goals from Isaac Dufort and Xavier Cormier. Meanwhile at the opposite end of the rink, Trois-Rivières' Luke Cavallin stopped all 23 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season. Final score: Lions-3 Admirals-0.
The Lions and Admirals conclude their three-games-in-three days series on Sunday afternoon in Norfolk. The two teams will meet again next Friday at Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 18, 2025
- Heartlanders' McClellan Stops 25, Knight Monsters Win in Shootout, 1-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Papirny Shines in Game Two Shootout Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Oilers Lose Second-Straight Shootout to Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- DÉjÀ Vu As Steelheads Win In Shootout For Second Straight Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits End Skid with Shootout Win in Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Honor Heritage with Win, Top Walleye in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Put a Stop to Three-Game Losing Streak - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Keeps Rolling with 4-3 Win Over Wheeling - Worcester Railers HC
- Mavericks Dominate Rapid City 5-1 on Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Pilon Scores Two in Loss at Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Top Mariners, 5-2 - Maine Mariners
- Four-Goal Third Sparks Huge Comeback Win - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Defeat Cyclones 4-3 in Overtime - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Shut Out Against Trois-Rivières - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Edge Nailers with Special Teams - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Defeat Solar Bears 5-2 on Military Appreciation Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - January 18 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 18, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Cockerill Caps Comeback: Icemen Defeat Royals in Shootout After Being Down 3 Goals - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Put a Stop to Three-Game Losing Streak
- Lions Drop First Game of Three-Game Series to Admirals in Norfolk
- Game Day #33 & #34 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Goalie Keith Petruzzelli Shines for Reading as Lions Go Down 4-3
- Lions Suffer First Defeat of 2025