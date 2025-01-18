ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Kansas City's Daniel Amesbury has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #514, Rapid City at Kansas City, on Jan. 17.

Amesbury is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 16:04 of the second period.

Amesbury will miss Kansas City's game vs. Rapid City tonight (Jan. 18).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.