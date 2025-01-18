Railers Edge Nailers with Special Teams

(Wheeling Nailers) Worcester Railers' Lincoln Hatten versus Wheeling Nailers' Peter Laviolette

WORCESTER, MA- The Wheeling Nailers went 13 straight road games without allowing a power play goal on the road. On Saturday night, they ran into one of the top power plays in the ECHL, and the Worcester Railers were successful on three of four opportunities. The final man advantage marker snapped a tied score in the third period and gave Worcester the 4-3 decision at DCU Center. Anthony Callin factored into all four Railers goals with two goals and two assists, and he also scored the game winner.

Both teams got on the scoreboard during the first period. Worcester opened the scoring just one minute into the contest with a power play strike. Connor Welsh swerved a pass over to Anthony Repaci, who whipped a wrist shot along the ice and in from the right face-off dot. The power play goal was the first allowed by Wheeling on the road since November 1st. The Nailers pulled even 4:39 later. Peter Laviolette grabbed the puck off of the end wall and dropped a pass back to Matt Koopman at the blueline. Koopman skated into the right side of the slot, and rocketed a slap shot into the top-left corner of the cage.

The two sides continued to match each other in the middle frame. The Railers went ahead at the 3:26 mark on a controversial goal. Anthony Callin collided with Sergei Murashov, which allowed Riley Ginnell to place a slap shot into an open net. The goal stood after video review. The Nailers temporarily tied the match at the 9:06 mark. Gabe Klassen delivered a perfect pass to the top-right corner of the crease, where Atley Calvert converted with a tip-in on the man advantage. Unfortunately, Wheeling received a penalty on the next shift, and Worcester was successful on the power play. Callin tossed a wrist shot through traffic and into the top-right corner of the twine. The goal was reviewed and counted. However, with less than three minutes later, the Railers had a goal called off for goaltender interference, and the Nailers used that energy to get a third tying goal. Chris Ortiz let a wrist shot go from the center point, which flew into the top-left corner of the cage.

The third period was extremely defensive, as only seven combined shots found their way on goal. One of them went in, and it was Worcester's power play which made the difference. Welsh set up Callin at the left face-off dot, where the forward gathered in the pass, then ripped a wrist shot into the top-right corner. That marker stood as the winner in a 4-3 final for the Railers.

Michael Bullion got the win for Worcester, as he made 29 saves on 32 shots. Sergei Murashov suffered his first regulation loss in 16 games, as he stopped 19 of the 23 shots he faced.

The Nailers and Railers will conclude their regular season series in Worcester on Sunday at 3:05. Wheeling will play three home games next weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks on January 24th, 25th, and 26th. The weekend will begin with a Frosty Friday on the 24th, then the highlight game of the weekend will be 80's night on Saturday the 25th, which will feature a post game concert by Tongue and Cheek. The next Big-6 Promotional Night is Pittsburgh Penguins Night starring Kevin Stevens on February 8th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

