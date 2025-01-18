Heartlanders' McClellan Stops 25, Knight Monsters Win in Shootout, 1-0

January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell in the first 1-0 shootout game in team history to the Tahoe Knight Monsters Saturday at Xtream Arena. Tahoe outlasted Iowa in a five-round shootout. Saturday was the fourth-largest scanned attendance for a Heartlanders game ever at Xtream Arena.

Timmy Kent scored Iowa's lone goal in the shootout. Bear Hughes and Logan Nelson tallied for Tahoe in the third and fifth rounds.

In the defeat, Kyle McClellan made 25 saves, then added three in the shootout.

Jordan Papirny made 19 saves in regulation and overtime. He stopped four in the shootout for the victory.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.