Oilers Lose Second-Straight Shootout to Steelheads

January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, earned a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Idaho Steelheads at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Michael Farren gave the Oilers 1-0 lead with his fifteenth of the season 12:03 into the game, snapping the puck through Bryan Thomson via a Justin Michaelian feed.

Andrei Bakanov tied the game 1-1 4:38 into the middle frame, finishing a hectic sequence that was initially ruled no goal. Andrew Bellant scored the Steelheads' second power-play goal of the frame 10 minutes later, making it a 2-1 game. Easton Brodzinski leveled the contest less than two minutes later at the 15:54 mark of the second, ripping a sharp-angle shot behind Thomson.

The game remained 2-2 through the third period, forcing overtime.

Boyko and Thomson both made highlight-reel saves in the extra frame, bringing a shootout for the second time in as many nights.

Idaho's Brendan Hoffman ended the shootout in the fourth round, earning the Steelheads the second point.

Tomorrow, Jan. 19 sees both teams close the three-game week with a 3:05 p.m. showdown at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.