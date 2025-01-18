Oilers Lose Second-Straight Shootout to Steelheads
January 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, earned a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Idaho Steelheads at the BOK Center on Saturday night.
Michael Farren gave the Oilers 1-0 lead with his fifteenth of the season 12:03 into the game, snapping the puck through Bryan Thomson via a Justin Michaelian feed.
Andrei Bakanov tied the game 1-1 4:38 into the middle frame, finishing a hectic sequence that was initially ruled no goal. Andrew Bellant scored the Steelheads' second power-play goal of the frame 10 minutes later, making it a 2-1 game. Easton Brodzinski leveled the contest less than two minutes later at the 15:54 mark of the second, ripping a sharp-angle shot behind Thomson.
The game remained 2-2 through the third period, forcing overtime.
Boyko and Thomson both made highlight-reel saves in the extra frame, bringing a shootout for the second time in as many nights.
Idaho's Brendan Hoffman ended the shootout in the fourth round, earning the Steelheads the second point.
Tomorrow, Jan. 19 sees both teams close the three-game week with a 3:05 p.m. showdown at the BOK Center.
