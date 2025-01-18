Bison Defeats Grizzlies 4-1 on Saturday Night

Bloomington, Illinois - Craig Armstrong scored the lone goal for the Utah Grizzlies in a 4-1 road loss to the Bloomington Bison in front of a crowd of 2750 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Bison forward Patrick Bajkov scored 19:06 into the contest to break the scoreless tie. Bloomington led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. The Bison are now 11-0 when leading after one frame.

Bloomington extended their lead 7:05 into the second period as Connor Lockhart scored a power play goal on a one timer from the left circle. The Bison went 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3. Bloomington captain Eddie Matsushima scored 9:49 in to make it a 3-0 game.

Utah got on the board as Adam Berg collected the puck in the slot and backhanded it to Craig Armstrong, who scored his 5th goal in his last 15 games 3:52 into the third period. Bloomington's Brett Budgell scored on an empty net with 26 seconds left to seal the deal. Bloomington is now 7-0 in three goal games this season.

Bison goaltender Brian Wilson stopped 22 of 23 in the win as his record goes to 2-0. Utah's Vinny Duplessis saved 18 of 21. Bloomington is 6-1-1 over their last 8 games.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder on January 24-25, 27. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brian Wilson (Bloomington) - 22 of 23 saves.

2. Eddie Matsushima (Bloomington) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 4 shots.

3. Chongmin Lee (Bloomington) - 2 assists, +1.

