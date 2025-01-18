Swamp Rabbits End Skid with Shootout Win in Atlanta

Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Chandler Romeo, Ben Poisson, Quinn Olson, and Jake Flynn on game night

(DULUTH, Ga.) - Quinn Olson rifled a shot off the post and in during the bottom of the second round in the shootout to give the Greenville Swamp Rabbits the second point and a 3-2 victory against the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night. The win ends the team's skid at four games, and extends the team's point streak at Atlanta head-to-head to 12 games dating back to November 14, 2023 (11-0-1-0).

Atlanta jumped out to a 1-0 lead after one on a fluky sequence. With 2:22 left in the first, the puck was played behind the net and played by Jacob Ingham, but was poked away from him to the corner. Jeremy Hanzel found Ryan Cranford all alone in front of an empty net to give the Gladiators a 1-0 lead (Hanzel and Carson Denomie assisted).

The Swamp Rabbits found a response in the second period and took their only lead of the game into the last 20 minutes. On their first power play of the game, Tyson Fawcett found Miles Gendron at the point, with the latter rifling a shot down the middle lane and past a screened Drew DeRidder in net for Atlanta, squaring the game at 1-1 with 9:46 left in the frame (Fawcett and Bryce Brodzinski assisted). Exactly 3:30 later, Gendron and Fawcett connected again, with the former behind the net finding the latter "down Broadway" and unguarded to slam it home for a 2-1 Swamp Rabbits lead with 6:16 left in the second (Gendron and Max Coyle assisted).

Cody Sylvester thought he tied the game with 15:52 left in the game, but the goal was overturned following review due to goaltender interference against Ingham making the save. He eventually tied the game, however, with 7:58 remaining in the game as he blasted a one-timer on a pass from Joey Cipollone on the left wall that trickled off of Ingham and in to even the game at 2-2 (Cipollone and Anthony Firriolo assisted). Atlanta earned a power play late in regulation, but couldn't muster a winner, forcing overtime.

Atlanta couldn't convert in 14 seconds of four-on-three hockey to begin the frame, eventually followed by a power play chance of the Swamp Rabbits late in the free period. Eventually, the game was determined in the shootout. Both Patriks Marcinkevics and Colton Young were denied in the top and bottom of the first round, respectively, followed by an Ingham save on Hausinger of Atlanta in the top of the second. Quinn Olson fired a shot off the post and in during the bottom of the second round to put the Swamp Rabbits ahead. Blake Murray was stoned by Ingham in the top of the third round, powering the Swamp Rabbits to their 3-2 win.

Jacob Ingham stopped 36 of 38 shots in regulation and overtime, and followed with a three-for-three showing in the shootout to earn the win (6-4-0-1).

The Swamp Rabbits close out their three-game-in-three-day weekend on Sunday with a rematch against the Stingrays on January 19th. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. EST at North Charleston Coliseum.

