WooSox-Red Wings Suspended Saturday
July 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - Saturday's game at Polar Park between the Worcester Red Sox and Rochester Red Wings has been suspended.
The two teams will complete today's game tomorrow (Sunday), starting at 12:05 p.m., followed by Sunday's regularly scheduled game.
Fans holding tickets for today (Saturday) can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability.
If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.
