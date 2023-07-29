WooSox-Red Wings Suspended Saturday

July 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - Saturday's game at Polar Park between the Worcester Red Sox and Rochester Red Wings has been suspended.

The two teams will complete today's game tomorrow (Sunday), starting at 12:05 p.m., followed by Sunday's regularly scheduled game.

Fans holding tickets for today (Saturday) can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability.

If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.