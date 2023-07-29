Tides Collapse In Ninth On Saturday Night

July 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (62-37) fell to the Nashville Sounds (54-45), 5-4, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. A tight contest favored the Sounds as Norfolk lost a two-run lead in the final inning of play in the penultimate game of the series against Nashville.

It was an eventful first inning as Nashville struck the first blow by virtue of a softly hit single into right field by Skye Bolt to scratch the first run of the game for the Sounds. Connor Norby quickly evened the score in the home half of the opening frame with a leadoff blast down the left field line on the first pitch he saw.

A Monte Harrison single in the fourth put the Sounds back in front, 2-1. Just as they did in the first, the Tides responded shortly after as Josh Lester doubled to right-center to bring Kyle Stowers around to score the tying run. A fielding error by the Nashville second baseman allowed two more Norfolk runs to cross, giving the Tides their first lead of the evening, 4-2.

Nashville threatened with a runner in scoring position in the top of the sixth that rounded third on a two-out single, but he was gunned down at the plate by Stowers on an outfield assist to maintain the Tides two-run advantage.

Both sides would hold strong and the game remained close going into the ninth when Luis Urias, who represented the tying run, doubled down the left field line to bring the Sounds within one. Josh VanMeter followed Urias with a two-run blast that put Nashville back in front. The Tides would go down in order in the ninth, falling 5-4 to Nashville.

The Tides look to bounce back tomorrow afternoon against Nashville in the series finale with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The Tides have RHP Ryan Watson (4-3, 5.02) scheduled to make the start while Nashville will send RHP Jason Alexander (2-1, 5.08) to the hill.

POSTGAME NOTES

Norby Knocks: Going 1-for-4 with a solo home run tonight was Connor Norby who extends his on-base streak to 20 games...In that span (July 2), he is hitting .350 (28-for-80) with 14 runs, five doubles, a triple, five homers, 19 RBI, and 12 walks while slashing .435/.625/1.060...his leadoff blast is the 10th leadoff home run from a Tides player this season...Norby has four of the 10 dingers, and it is the third time in his most recent 13 games (since July 14) he has hit a leadoff homer.

The Rominator: Turning in a strong starting performance on the hill for the Tides tonight was Drew Rom who tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits while permitting two walks and striking out six Nashville batters...it is the fifth time Rom has tallied at least 5.2 innings on the mound and he is posting a 1.24 ERA with 35 strikeouts and a 1.21 WHIP in those games.

Saturdays Are For Josh Lester: Checking in with a base knock tonight was Josh Lester who went 1-for-4 at the plate with a run and a game-tying RBI double in the fourth...Saturday continues to be his best day of the week in the batter's box as he is now batting .400 (22-for-55) with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 RBI and five walks while slashing .435/.945/1.380 in 13 Saturday games with the Tides.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.