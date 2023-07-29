7.29.23 Game Information: Louisville Bats (53-45, 13-12) vs. Indianapolis Indians (46-53, 13-12)

July 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #100 / HOME #49: Louisville Bats (53-45, 13-12) vs. Indianapolis Indians (46-53, 13-12)

PROBABLES: RHP Levi Stoudt (2-3, 5.56) vs. RHP Luis Ortiz (2-4, 4.71)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Aaron Shackelford hit a two-run home run and Jared Jones struck out seven in a quality start, but the Louisville Bats prevailed with a 5-3 win in 10 innings against the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at Victory Field. After tying the game at three in the eighth inning on a two-out RBI single by Nick Martini, the Bats plated two runs in the top of the 10th to even the series. Jhonny Pereda singled to start the frame and following a groundout, Stuart Fairchild put the visitors in front with a sacrifice fly. Martini then hit a line drive off the base of the right-field wall and was thrown out by Miguel Andújar at second base, but the single scored pinch runner Michael Siani to make it 5-3. The Indians threatened against Tony Santillan in the bottom half when Rodolfo Castro was beaned on a 1-2 pitch to bring the potential winning run to the plate, but Chris Owings went down swinging and Andújar was robbed of a game-tying hit on a sliding catch by Fairchild down the right-field line. Jones and Lyon Richardson - making his Triple-A debut - dueled with scoreless innings until the Bats broke through with two outs in the fourth on a two-run homer by Reds' top prospect Noelvi Marte. Richardson was removed after 3.0 shutout frames, and Shackelford answered Marte's shot with a game-tying blast in the fifth off Christian Roa. In Indy's next half inning, Ryan Vilade plated Andújar with a triple off the wall in the left-center to put the Indians in front, 3-2.

JONES IS QUALITY: Jared Jones tossed 6.0 innings and limited the Bats to two earned runs on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in his first Triple-A quality start of his career. Jones notched Indianapolis' 19th quality start of the season and his second of the year between Double-A Altoona and Indy. Over his last four outings (three starts), he is 2-0 with a 3.79 ERA (8er/19.0ip), 24 strikeouts compared to just four walks and a 0.95 WHIP. Jones leads the International League in strikeouts in July with 32.

VILADE FOR THREE: Ryan Vilade ripped a triple off the top of the left-center wall for his third triple of the season and Indy's 30th of the season. The 24-year-old has slugged four extra-base hits in his last four games. The Indians' 30 triples rank first in the International League. Vilade's three-bagger was just Indy's third triple in 22 games in July, which is its least number of triples as a team in a month with two games to play in July. The Indians paced all IL teams in triples in April and June.

EL CAPITÁN: Miguel Andújar continues to be the leading force of the Indians offense. He reached base in three of his five plate appearances last night, drawing a pair of walks. In July, the 28-year-old is hitting .363 (33-for-91) with 15 runs scored, two doubles, four home runs, 22 RBI and a . 933 OPS in 22 games. He ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in average (2nd, .348), RBI (6th, 67), hits (6th, 106), OPS (9th, .965) and slugging percentage (9th, .554).

HAMMERIN' HOMERS: Aaron Shackelford boomed his team-leading 14th home run of the season to tie last night's ballgame in the fifth. Indy has homered in 14 of its last 15 games. During the 15-game span, they have homered 27 times since July 8, which is the second most in the International League, trailing only Syracuse (32). During this stretch, Chris Owings leads the team with five homers, followed by Josh Palacios and Alika Williams with four apiece, eight other Indians batters have homered.

MASHIN' MARTIN: First baseman Mason Martin returns to Indy's lineup tonight after being assigned from Double-A Altoona yesterday. The 24-year-old hit .212 (48-for-226) with 34 runs scored, eight doubles, 16 home runs, 43 RBI, 52 walks, .374 on-base percentage and a .834 OPS. He ranked among Eastern League qualifiers in home runs (8th), OBP (9th), and walks (9th). The lefty slugger was a mainstay with Indianapolis in 2022, playing 134 games with the club. Martin paced the Indians offense in home runs (19), RBI (74), doubles (29), extra-base hits (53) and total bases (197) last season.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Bats continue their six-game set at Victory Field on Saturday with first pitch slated for 7:05 PM ET. An extra-inning victory for Louisville last night evened the series at two apiece heading into the penultimate game. Tonight, right-hander Luis Ortiz (2-4, 4.71) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Louisville's right-hander Levi Stoudt (2-3, 5.56). Stoudt will make his third start of the season against Indianapolis, he has allowed just one run in 6.0 innings between his two previous outings against Indy. The 25-year-old is currently rated Cincinnati's No. 10 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

ORTIZ TAKES THE BUMP: Right-hander Luis Ortiz will take the mound for the Indians in his 11th appearance (10th start) at the Triple-A level this season. Ortiz has made two career starts against Louisville, including his Triple-A debut on Sept. 2, 2022. In game 1 of a doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Field on April 6, he allowed just one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Since he was optioned by Pittsburgh on July 5, he is on a three-game losing streak.

THIS DATE IN 2018: Indians right-handers Damien Magnifico and Jesus Liranzo combined for a 7.0-inning one-hitter while playing as the away team in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Buffalo at Victory Field. Each team was held to just one hit through six scoreless frames before back-to-back RBI singles by Erich Weiss and Kevin Newman put Indianapolis on the board in the top of the seventh. It was the Indians' ninth one-hitter in the Victory Field era and fourth at home, despite being designated as the away team.

