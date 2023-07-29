RailRiders Fall,14-7, to Bisons

(MOOSIC, PA - July 29) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 14-7 the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday night. The team's four-run inning was not enough to rally back in the ninth.

The RailRiders got on the board in the second with a solo home run off the bat of Oswaldo Cabrera. It was the team's 160th on the season.

Buffalo took the lead in the bottom half with a two-run homer from Rafael Lantigua.

The Bisons tacked on two more with another long ball this time from Nathan Lukes to make it 4-1.

In the fourth inning, Buffalo plated seven runs on six hits batting through the order and then some. A two-run double from Cam Eden gave them a 6-1 advantage. Lukes followed with an RBI single to send Eden across. Then, Ernie Clement smoked a two-run homer to clear the bases. Davis Schneider and Tanner Morris followed with RBI hits for a 11-1 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre started to work back into it in the fifth. Jamie Westbrook led off with a single and Everson Pereira crushed his fifth home run in Triple-A. The RailRiders trailed 11-3.

Buffalo added another in the seventh inning. Lantigua doubled to reach and Stevie Berman's base hit put him on third. An error allowed Lantigua to come home.

Two solo shots for the Bisons in the eighth thanks to Schneider and Lantigua put Buffalo up 14-3.

In the ninth inning, the RailRiders fought back hard. Brandon Lockridge led off with a base hit and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Jake Lamb sent him home on an RBI single. Westbrook continued the frame with a liner to right. Both he and Lamb raced home on Cabrera's double that got lost in the lights. Pereira followed with a run scoring single of his own. The RailRiders four runs were not enough in a 14-7 loss.

Clayton Beeter (L, 1-2) took the start going 3.2 on 86 pitches. He allowed a career-high eleven runs on eight hits. The righty struck out five. Aaron McGarity had two and two thirds clean. Deivi Garcia let up three runs in his two frames of work.

Wes Parsons (W, 3-2) pitched the first five innings allowing three runs on a pair of homers. He struck out eight. Yosver Zulueta and Paul Fry each had scoreless outings.

The RailRiders and Bisons wrap up their series tomorrow. Righty Mitch Spence is slated for first pitch at 1:05 PM.

