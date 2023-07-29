Red Wings, Red Sox Game Suspended Saturday

ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park has been suspended due to inclement weather in the bottom of the second inning. The Red Wings lead the Red Sox, 1-0.

The two teams will resume action tomorrow at 12:05 p.m., with a seven-inning game to follow the completion of tonight's game.

