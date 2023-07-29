Knights Beat Bulls 6-2

July 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, N.C. -Bulls first baseman Austin Shenton and center fielder Ruben Cardenas each homered, while Knights RF Stephen Piscotty bashed a three-run homer and 3B Lenyn Sosa knocked a two-run homer in Charlotte's 6-2 win over Durham on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Knights struck first with a single tally in the second, before Shenton went yard in the same frame to tie the score. Piscotty and Sosa's combined five runs gave Charlotte the 6-1 lead before Cardenas' homer brought the final score to 6-2.

Charlotte starter John Parke (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 SO) earned the victory, while Jacob Lopez (4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.

The two teams are scheduled to face off again on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.