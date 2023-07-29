Knights Beat Bulls 6-2
July 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, N.C. -Bulls first baseman Austin Shenton and center fielder Ruben Cardenas each homered, while Knights RF Stephen Piscotty bashed a three-run homer and 3B Lenyn Sosa knocked a two-run homer in Charlotte's 6-2 win over Durham on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Knights struck first with a single tally in the second, before Shenton went yard in the same frame to tie the score. Piscotty and Sosa's combined five runs gave Charlotte the 6-1 lead before Cardenas' homer brought the final score to 6-2.
Charlotte starter John Parke (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 SO) earned the victory, while Jacob Lopez (4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.
The two teams are scheduled to face off again on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm.
Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
#DURHAMBULLS
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 29, 2023
- Ortiz Shines as Indy Homers Past Louisville - Indianapolis Indians
- Johnston Homers as Jacksonville Beats Gwinnett 4-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- VanMeter Plays Hero as Sounds Swamp Tides with Three-Run Ninth - Nashville Sounds
- Megill Shines, But Syracuse Falls to Lehigh Valley, 4-3, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Darick Hall's Clutch Two-Run Single Paves Way to IronPigs' Victory Over Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Fall,14-7, to Bisons - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Beat Bulls 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Tides Collapse In Ninth On Saturday Night - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons' Offense Erupts Again for 14-7 Win Over RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Beat the Bulls 6-2 on Saturday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Stifled by Jacksonville in Fried's Third Rehab Start - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox-Red Wings Suspended Saturday - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings, Red Sox Game Suspended Saturday - Rochester Red Wings
- 7.29.23 Game Information: Louisville Bats (53-45, 13-12) vs. Indianapolis Indians (46-53, 13-12) - Indianapolis Indians
- Edman to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Memphis Saturday - Memphis Redbirds
- July 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 29 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Navarro & Shaw Promoted to White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 29 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.