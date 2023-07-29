Hens Score Seven Unanswered to Take Win Over St.Paul

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens scores four unanswered runs to take a 7-3 win over the St. Paul Saints.

Ashton Goudeau was the starting pitcher for the Toledo Mud Hens and in the first inning, found himself in a bit of trouble putting runners on the corners with two outs. Gilberto Celestino singled to right field to score the game's first run, but an error on the play allowed Anthony Prato to score from first and Celestino to reach third base. The Saints finished the first inning holding a 2-0 lead.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Randy Dobnak. Dobnak didn't allow a base runner in the first but allowed a lead-off single in the second inning to Tyler Nevin. Following Nevin's single, Wenceel Perez worked a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs. Donny Sands hit a chopper to the shortstop and after getting the out at second, an error on the throw by Austin Martin allowed Nevin to score. At the end of the top of the second inning, the Mud Hens trailed 2-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Saints were able to put runners on the corners with one out. Kyle Garlick hit a sacrifice fly that scored Anthony Prato and the Saints held a 3-1 lead after three innings.

In the top of the fourth inning, Tyler Nevin contiuned to stay hot at the plate and led off the inning with a single. With two outs in the inning, Joe Rizzo unloaded a two-run game tying home run to tie the game at 3-3.

Mud Hens starting pitchers Ashton Goudeau's day finished after pitching for innings in the ball. Sam Clay pitched a scoreless fifth inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, Tyler Nevin kept adding to his starling after roping a solo home run over the left field wall to give the the Hens a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning.

Aneuyrs Zabala entered the game fro the Hens in the bottom of the seventh. Zabala retired the side in order to maintain the one-run lead going to the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Mud Hens added on some insurance to their slim lead. With runners on first and third, Donny Sands slashed a single to score a run and make it a 5-3 Mud Hens lead. With runners on first and second, Joe Rizzo lined a double to left-center field to put two more runs on the scoreboard and take a 7-3 lead.

Miguel Diaz entered the game for the Hens in the bottom of the ninth and pitched a scoreless frame to secure the 7-3 victory over the Saints.

NOTABLES:

Tyler Nevin: 4-5, 4 R, RBI, HR

Joe Rizzo: 2-4, R, 3 RBI, 2B

Wenceel Perez: 2-3, R, BB

Aneuyrs Zabala: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K

