Navarro & Shaw Promoted to White Sox

(DURHAM, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls from Durham, NC on Saturday night. As part of the moves, two more players earned a promotion to the White Sox -- RHPs Edgar Navarro and Bryan Shaw. A total of 19 have now been promoted this season.

RHP Edgar Navarro had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. Navarro, 25, posted a 2-1 mark with two saves and a 4.19 ERA in 28 games this season with the Charlotte Knights over 34.1 innings pitched. The Venezuelan native began the 2023 season with Double-A Birmingham and posted a 1-0 record with a 0.00 ERA in seven games pitched with the Barons (9.0 innings pitched). Navarro was originally signed by the White Sox as a free agent on March 10, 2018. This is his first-ever promotion to the majors.

Bryan Shaw was promoted back to the White Sox on Saturday. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

RHP Bryan Shaw had his contract selected the Chicago White Sox today. Shaw, 35, posted a 2-1 record with four saves and a 4.94 ERA in 23 games pitched this season with the Knights (23.2 innings). In six games with the White Sox this season, he is 0-0 with a 9.39 ERA (7.2 innings pitched). He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a minor-league free agent on April 28 and was added to Charlotte's active roster from Extended Spring Training on May 9. Last season, Shaw posted a 6-2 record with one save and a 5.40 ERA in 60 games with the Cleveland Guardians (58.1 innings pitched).

This season, a total of 19 players have now been promoted from Charlotte to Chicago. Those players are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7, May 22 & June 16), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11 & May 4), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16 & June 26), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18, May 10 & June 19 & July 6) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2 & July 26), C Carlos Pérez (May 7 & June 30), OF Jake Marisnick (May 10), OF Clint Frazier (May 21), INF Zach Remillard (June 15), RHP Bryan Shaw (July 2 & July 29), OF Oscar Colás (July 4), RHP Jimmy Lambert (July 6), RHP Declan Cronin (July 28) and RHP Edgar Navarro (July 29).

PEREZ & GALLAGHER PROMOTED TO CHARLOTTE

Additionally, LHP Andrew Perez was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham today. Perez began the 2023 season with the Knights and posted a 1-0 record with a 12.27 ERA (7.1 IP) in six games. He was assigned to Birmingham on April 30 and has posted a 2-3 record with a 4.42 ERA in 22 games (one start) with the Barons this season (36.2 IP)... RHP Nick Gallagher was also promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham today. Gallagher was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on June 8, 2022. In 24 games this season with Birmingham, Gallagher went 1-2 with a 6.21 ERA in 24 games (29.0 IP).

