Edman to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Memphis Saturday

July 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - St. Louis Cardinals infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman is scheduled to begin his MLB Rehab Assignment with the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night at AutoZone Park at 6:35p.m. CDT.

The Gold Glove winner is expected to bat third and play shortstop for Memphis as the Redbirds take on the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs). Edman last played for Memphis in 2019 and batted .305 in 49 games as a Redbird that season.

In 84 games with St. Louis this season, Edman has seven home runs with 29 RBI. Edman earned a National League Gold Glove Award for his work during the 2021 season at second base.

