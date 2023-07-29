SWB Game Notes - July 29

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (46-51, 12-11) @ Buffalo Bisons (49-50, 15-9)

Game 98 | Road Game 49 | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Saturday, July 29, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Clayton Beeter (1-1, 3.26) vs RHP Wes Parsons (2-2, 4.73)

LONG BALL LONELY - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has hit home runs in all but 19 games this season, including two this week. They have just four wins on the summer without hitting a ball over the fence.

CLAYTON CAME IN - In his last outing on July 14 at PNC Field, Will Warren pitched three innings of shutout ball to start the game but it ended up being suspended due to lighting issues. Clayton Beeter took over for him the following day when the game resumed. He technically pitched as a reliever, but got to work as a starter. The righty tossed four innings of one run ball.

WESTBROOK WALKS - After walking seven times in the series last week, Jamie Westbrook has totaled 42 free passes this summer compared to 51 strikeouts. The transition began in June when he walked (8) more than he struck out (6). So far in July he has drawn 13 walks, including three in the game last night. The righty has had seven multi-walk contests on the season.

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders are the first team in Minor League Baseball to hit 150 home runs on the season and have 159 this season. Buffalo has the least in Triple-A with just 81 as a team. The New York Yankees have amassed 141, and the Atlanta Braves have the most with 191. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-two, while six players are in double digits.

FIELDING FAUX PAS - The RailRiders have committed a total of 89 errors on the season, with one yesterday from Carlos Narvaez at first. Buffalo has 76 on the summer. Andres Chaparro and Otto Lopez each have 13 to lead their teams. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 140 errors.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A, batting .343 in 16 games played. He has had six of multi-hit and multi-RBI contests. Pereira has batted in 17 runs on 23 hits, including 4 doubles and 4 homers. The righty has played all three outfield positions. In Somerset, Pereira was batting .291 in 46 total games. There Pereira had 10 doubles and 10 homers.

BUFFALO BRINGS RAIN: The weather was good at the start of the week, but the tarp was on the field all day today coming off just two hours before first pitch. Four of the RailRiders rain delays have occurred against Buffalo this season. However, the team is playing .500 ball in rain delayed contests this season. They have won seven and lost seven with any amount of weather-related timing impact. In addition, half of the delays have occurred at PNC Field and the other half on the road. They have a 4-3 record in those contests on the road.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

