Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 29 at Worcester

July 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (14-11, 48-50) vs. Worcester Red Sox (14-10, 53-46)

Saturday - 4:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Anthony Banda (0-2, 7.88) vs. LHP Brandon Walter (1-5, 6.08)

COMEBACK KIDZ: The Rochester Red Wings scored two runs in the ninth to come from behind to win, 6-5, courtesy of a two-run double from CF JACK DUNN...2B ERICK MEJIA launched his second home run in as many games, while C DREW MILLAS logged his third triple of the season as part of a 2-for-4 day...RHP JOAN ADON logged his eighth consecutive start of at least 5.0 innings pitched, before RHP LUIS CESSA recorded his third save in his last four appearances...the Wings send LHP ANTHONY BANDA to the mound against WooSox LHP Brandon Walter this afternoon, as the Wings look to win their second-straight series.

MEJIA MAGIC: 2B ERICK MEJIA launched his fifth home run with the Wings in the first inning last night, giving him homers in back-to-back at bats after launching the game-winning home run Thursday night...the Dominican Republic native went 2-for-5 in the win, and has collected a hit in six consecutive games (.375, 9-for-24 since 7/21)...

This was the first time Mejia has logged a home run in back-to-back games since 9/17-18/2022 with Tacoma.

HOTLINE BLAKE: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD logged his third double in two games in his 1-for-4 day at the plate last night...the lefty has now reached safely in 27 of his 28 games started with Rochester and leads the team with a .356 (36-for-101) batting average, .564 slugging percentage and .973 OPS since being transferred to Rochester on 6/17.

JUST DREW IT: C DREW MILLAS logged his fourth-straight multi-hit game last night, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored...the switch-hitter is batting .364 (24-for-66) with two home runs, a triple, four doubles, and 10 RBI through 18 games in July...this is his best batting average in a month (min. 15 games played) in his professional career...

Four games marks his longest stretch of consecutive multi-hit games since 6/9-13/2021 with Lansing.

A .364 batting average in July ranks ninth among qualified players in the International League.

IN CESSA WE TRUST: RHP LUIS CESSA turned in a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts last night, logging his career-best third save in his last four appearances...Cessa has now worked four-straight scoreless outings, and hasn't allowed a hit in four-straight appearances for the first time since 9/8-20/2021 with Cincinnati...

This was the first time he's logged saves in back-to-back appearances in his professional career

EXTRA, EXTRA!: Rochester collected seven extra-base hits in last night's victory (three doubles, three home runs, one triple), their most in a single game since they collected eight on 7/18...the Wings 49 doubles in July are third-most in the Interand eight triples since the beginning of July, the third-most in the International League.

FROM THE GRAVE: After completing a ninth-inning comeback last night, the Wings improved to 4-36 when trailing after eight innings...this marked their 14th win of the season in their final at-bat...

Rochester is now 43-16 when scoring four or more runs.

SOUTHPAW DOMINATION: Rochester faces LHP Brandon Walter on the mound tonight, marking their 69th game this season against a southpaw...the Wings hold a .269 (243-for-903) batting average against lefties, fifth-best in the International League and nine points higher than their batting average against right-handed pitchers.

THE HIVE IS BUZZING: RHP JOAN ADON worked his eighth-straight start of five innings or more in the win last night, allowing four runs while fanning seven through 5.0 full innings...RHP CORY ABBOTT on 4/22 against NOR was the last Wings pitcher to fan seven batters in a road game, with RHP JOSE UREÑA's nine punchouts at SYR standing as the most on the road this season...

Eight straight starts of at least 5.0 innings is the most by a Red Wing since Stephen Golzanves logged 11 straight from 6/16-8/14/2018.

Adon, leads the team with 80 strikeouts, and has fanned six or more batters in six of his 17 starts with Rochester this season.

DUNN DUNN DUNNNN: CF JACK DUNN launched his first home run with Rochester last night, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a walk the plate...this marked Dunn's first long ball since 6/3 with Double-A Harrisburg, and first multi-extra-base hit performance since 8/30/2022 with HBG...

Through 10 games in July, Dunn is batting .379 (11-for-29), second-best on the team behind DEREK HILL (.458, 22-for-48).

