WooSox Hit Back-To-Back-To-Back Homers, Drop Series Finale to Tides

May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox (23-28) hit back-to-back-to-back homers in the second inning and four home runs in total, but a late ninth-inning rally gave the Norfolk Tides (28-23) a 9-8 come-from-behind victory on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.

Despite trailing 8-6 with two outs in the top of the ninth, the Tides rallied and scored three runs to go in front 9-8. With the bases loaded, Maverick Handley hooked a two-run go-ahead single to tie the game. Jackson Holliday then singled in the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run for the Tides.

Jamie Westbrook led off the bottom of the second with an opposite-field homer off Justin Armbruester. Tyler Heineman clubbed a solo shot beyond the Worcester Wall seats in right field. Lastly, Eddy Alvarez belted a long ball over the right-center field fence to give Worcester a 3-0 lead.

It was the first time a Red Sox Triple-A affiliate has hit three consecutive home runs since April 28, 2013 when Mark Hamilton, Bryce Brentz, and Dan Butler did so for the Pawtucket Red Sox against the Columbus Clippers.

The Norfolk Tides went on to six unanswered runs. Their first run came in the top of the third when Terrin Vavra singled in Errol Robinson.

In the top of the fourth, Norfolk scored twice, as Nick Maton hooked a two-run single down the right-field line to tie the game at three.

The Tides tacked on two more in the fifth on a two-run homer from Vavra.

Norfolk's sixth run came on a lead-off homer from Maton in the top of the sixth.

Trailing 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Alvarez led off the frame with his second homer of the day. Alvarez went 9-for-18 with a double, four homers, six runs scored, and 10 runs batted in during the series. After a Mark Contreras double, Chase Meidroth lined a double into the right-field corner to plate Contreras.

The WooSox scored three times in eighth. Westbrook doubled to begin the inning. Heineman laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Westbrook to third. Alvarez singled to left to tie the game.

Making his second start since being optioned from the big leagues, Josh Winckowski went 3.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out four.

The WooSox will enjoy an off-day tomorrow before opening a series in Charlotte on Tuesday night against the Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

