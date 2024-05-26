May 26 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (23-27) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (22-25)

Sunday, May 26 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Thomas Pannone (3-4, 3.75) vs. RHP Quinn Priester (1-1, 4.58)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians play the finale of their six-game series today at Principal Park...the I-Cubs will send left-hander Thomas Pannone to the mound to make his league-leading 11th start this season...Indianapolis is scheduled to pitch right-hander Quinn Priester, who will make his fifth start with Indianapolis and 10th overall (five starts with Pittsburgh).

CLOSE THE DOOR: Iowa won their second straight game last night with a 6-5 win over Indianapolis...with the game tied up at 5-5 in the seventh inning, David Bote brought home Alexander Canario with a single to give Iowa an 6-5 advantage...Riley Martin and Carl Edwards Jr. each worked a scoreless inning, with Edwards Jr. picking up his fifth save, to secure the win for the I-Cubs.

HOT STRETCH FOR CANARIO: Iowa outfielder Alexander Canario went 1-for-3 with a double last night and became the first I-Cub to have an extra-base hit in seven consecutive games since Willson Contreras accomplished the feat from May 23-June 4, 2016 (10G)...in his last nine games, Canario is batting .395 (15-for-38) with 10 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and six multi-hit efforts...on May 14 at Syracuse, Canario hit a grand slam and finished the game with five RBI, his most since Sept. 19, 2023 with the Chicago Cubs.

PCA DAZZLES: Former Cubs' No. 1 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong continued his hot streak last night as he went 2-for-4 with two runs and a walk...it marked his fifth consecutive game with at least two hits, which is tied for the third-longest such streak in the International League this season and he's the first I-Cub to turn the trick since Nick Madrigal from May 27-June 1, 2023...since Pete's first game with Iowa after being optioned on May 21, he ranks among IL leaders in hits (1st, 12), extra-base hits (1st, 7), total bases (1st, 25), runs (1st, 10), stolen bases (T-1st, 5), batting average (2nd, .522), slugging (2nd, 1.087), home runs (T-2nd, 3), doubles (T-2nd, 4), OPS (3rd, 1.664) and on-base percentage (3rd, .577).

MURRAY, MURRAY: Cubs' No. 11 prospect BJ Murray Jr. hit his sixth home run of the season Wednesday and his first from the right side of the plate...Murray Jr. has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games dating back to May 12, slashing .368/.510/.763 (14-for-38) with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI during that span...BJ entered the streak batting .155 and has since raised his average to .209.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis are facing off for their first series of the season...the I-Cubs went 14-10 vs. the Indians last season and 9-3 against the club at Principal Park...Iowa has won three of the first five games and each team has scored 40 runs...dating back to June 14, 2023, Iowa has won 12 of their last 16 games vs. the Indians at home.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE: Iowa entered last night's game with a 0-run differential but the 6-5 victory last night over Indy moved their run differential to one...the I-Cubs are one of three teams in the International League that are under .500 but have a positive run differential, joining St. Paul (22-26, +11) and Worcester (23-27, +15).

BLANKED: The I-Cubs earned a shutout victory on Friday night, scoring a 12-0 win...Jordan Wicks (2.0 IP), Chris Clarke (W, 4.0 IP), Daniel Palencia (1.2 IP) and Riley Thompson (1.1 IP) all combined for the shutout...it marked the third time this season Iowa has blanked their opponent following April 12 at St. Paul (6-0) and April 31 at Omaha (2-0)...the 12-0 win also gave Iowa their largest margin of victory of the season and largest since their 20-1 triumph at Omaha on Aug. 9, 2023.

WHAT A KNIGHT: Caleb Knight joined Iowa from Double-A Tennessee on May 16 and made his first appearance Tuesday night as a pitcher and retired both batters he faced...it marked the fourth career pitching appearance for Knight and he has recorded a 9.00 ERA (3 ER in 3.0 IP)...Caleb became the first position player to pitch for Iowa since David Bote on Aug. 5, 2023 vs. Toledo.

