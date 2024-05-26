Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 26 at Lehigh Valley

Rochester Red Wings (24-23) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-29)

Sunday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (2-2, 6.55) vs. RHP Tyler Phillips (5-2, 4.79)

SATURDAY SCARIES: After jumping out to an early lead, the Rochester Red Wings conceded six consecutive runs to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and ultimately fell by a score of 6-3 Saturday night...2B TREY LIPSCOMB and RF STONE GARRETT each collected two hits to pace the offense, and DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN went deep for the 12th time this season...in relief, RHP NASH WALTERS and LHP TIM CATE each turned in hitless appearances...the Red Wings look to secure a series victory in the finale tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against IronPigs RHP Tyler Phillips, in what will be their only Sunday night game of the season.

(KIE)BOOM GOES THE DYNAMITE: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM pulled his second home run of the season and the series over the wall in left field last night, finishing 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored...this was the first time the No. 28 overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft has had two home runs in three games played in 2023 against New York-AL on 8/22 and Miami on 8/25 while he was playing with Washington.

STONE COLD: RF STONE GARRETT logged his first multi-hit game of the season last night, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk...this was the righty's first two-hit game with Rochester since the season opener on 3/31/2023, also against Lehigh Valley.

NO WALKS IN THE BALLPARK: Rochester's pitching staff combined to surrender just two walks in the contest last night...after walking two on both Wednesday and Thursday, this is the first time the Red Wings have walked two or fewer batters in three of four nine-inning games since 4/19-23 in 2023, at Norfolk...

Over their last 10 games since 5/16, Rochester has issued the fifth-fewest free passes in the International League.

THE PERFECT (BLANKEN)HORN: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN walloped a fastball 404 feet in the top of the third last night for his 12th home run of the season, and finished the night 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored...the lefty has now collected a hit in six-straight games dating back to game one on 5/21, tied for his longest of the season season...12 homers leads the team and is tied for fifth-most in the International League...

He has now collected an extra-base hit in four consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the IL.

The solo homer marked his 35th RBI of the season, most on the team and tied with Syracuse Mets OF Trayce Thompson for ninth-most in the IL.

NASHTY: RHP NASH WALTERS delivered 1.1 hitless innings in relief last night, the eighth time this season (6 with HBG) that he has pitched at least 1.0 clean frame...across 15 appearances with Harrisburg (11) and Rochester (4) this season, Walters has allowed just three earned on 11 hits across 20.0 innings of work (1.35 ERA) with 21 strikeouts and five walks...

Three earned runs across his first 15 appearances is the fewest Walters has allowed in his professional career.

Across both levels, he is holding left-handed hitters to a .176 (4-for-29) batting average.

