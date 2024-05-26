Redbirds Drop Finale, Split Series at Bulls
May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game road trip with an 8-5 loss at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Left fielder Jared Young and catcher Gavin Collins each led the way for Memphis offensively. Young yanked his sixth home run of the season and finished the day 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Collins clubbed his third home run of the season and posted a 2-for-4 effort with two RBIs.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (4-5) allowed six runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out three in his 4.1-inning start. Three of the six runs allowed by the right-handed pitcher scored in the second inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 28 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 26, 2024
- Misner Hits and Pilfers, Leading Bulls Past Memphis, 8-5 - Durham Bulls
- Vihuelas Come up Just Short in Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Beat the Sounds on Sunday, 4-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Drop Finale, Split Series at Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Extend Win Streak to Five with 7-5 Win against Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Alvarez and Jarvis Go Deep as Indians Split Series in Iowa - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Drop Series Finale to Indians - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Hit Back-To-Back-To-Back Homers, Drop Series Finale to Tides - Worcester Red Sox
- Tides Complete Ninth-Inning Comeback At Worcester - Norfolk Tides
- Offense Stalls out as Stripers Lose 3-1 to Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Wins Series with 10-2 Win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Syracuse Outdistances RailRiders Sunday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Finish Series with St. Paul with an 8-3 Victory Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Muñoz Shines as Jacksonville Earns Series Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Drop Series Finale to Bisons 8-3 - St. Paul Saints
- May 26 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Bats, Mud Hens Series Finale Cancelled Sunday - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 26 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - May 26 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.