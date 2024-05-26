Redbirds Drop Finale, Split Series at Bulls

May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game road trip with an 8-5 loss at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Left fielder Jared Young and catcher Gavin Collins each led the way for Memphis offensively. Young yanked his sixth home run of the season and finished the day 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Collins clubbed his third home run of the season and posted a 2-for-4 effort with two RBIs.

Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (4-5) allowed six runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out three in his 4.1-inning start. Three of the six runs allowed by the right-handed pitcher scored in the second inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 28 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

