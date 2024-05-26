Syracuse Outdistances RailRiders Sunday

May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Syracuse Mets 10-2 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. SWB scored late to avoid the shutout but could not overcome Syracuse's six-run third inning.

The RailRiders gave up an early run in the top of the first. Luisangel Acuña and Carlos Cortes led off the game with consecutive singles. With runners on the corners, Rylan Bannon scored Acuña on a sacrifice fly to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse batted through the order to take a seven-run lead in the top of the third. Acuña and Cortes worked back-to-back walks to open the inning. Bannon drove a homer to right field, giving the Mets a 4-0 advantage. After Ji-Man Choi and Mike Brosseau singled, Rhylan Thomas doubled to score Choi for a five-run Syracuse lead. Two more runs scored when Hayden Senger singled into right field, making it 7-0.

SWB put one on the board in the bottom of the seventh. After Jeter Downs was hit by a pitch and Brandon Lockridge worked a walk, Carlos Narvaez singled to load the bases. A Jose Rojas's sacrifice fly scored Downs to end Syracuse's shut-out bid.

In the top of the eighth, Cortes hit a 3-run 413-foot blast to right-center field to make it 10-1 Syracuse.

Luis Torrens answered in the bottom of the frame with a solo shot to right field for the RailRiders second run of the game.

#7 Yankees prospect, Will Warren, (L,3-4) pitched 3.0 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits. Jose Butto (W,2-1) tossed 5.0 scoreless innings of two-hit ball to earn the victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Toledo on Tuesday to play the Mud Hens. Listen live on the RailRiders Baseball Network with the first game of the week beginning at 6:05 PM. The RailRiders return home on Tuesday, June 4th against Norfolk. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 32-19

