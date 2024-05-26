Bisons Finish Series with St. Paul with an 8-3 Victory Sunday

BUFFALO, NY- Addison Barger had a strong showing at the plate in the Buffalo Bisons 8-3 bounce back win over the St. Paul Saints Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons secured an early lead courtesy of Steward Berroa hitting a deep triple to lead off the bottom of the first inning, immediately putting the Herd in scoring position. Nathan Lukes drive in Berroa with an RBI single that gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead after an inning. It was Lukes' 25th RBI of the season.

St. Paul responded in the top of the third with DaShawn Keirsey Jr. hitting a two-run homer, his eighth of the season for a 2-1 Saints lead. Keirsey had a strong night Saturday and continued to make an impact Sunday.

The Bisons would answer right back in the bottom of the third with a three-run homer from Barger which was his sixth home run of the season, the Bisons had the advantage in the bottom of the third 4-2. Barger was crucial to the Bisons victory with the three-run home run to put the team in front and they never trailed again.

The Bisons transformed into the "Luces De Buffalo," or "Lights of Buffalo" in celebration of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión program. The "Luces De Buffalo" is an alternate team identity that was created in collaboration with the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York to both honor and bring awareness to Hispanic and Latin American heritage and culture.

The Bisons Hispanic and Latin American roots would be on full display throughout the day with Berroa leading the charge also putting a strong showing together with five at-bats, also accounting for two runs and two hits.

Buffalo continued to press their advantage in the bottom of the fourth with a single RBI from Cam Eden scoring Riley Tirotta.

Three more runs were tacked on by the Bisons in the bottom of the sixth with Rafael Lantigua, Leo Jimenez and Berroa all scoring in the stampede with Tirotta notching his first career Triple-A RBI for an 8-2 advantage.

St. Paul would cut the deficit to five in the top of the ninth with an Austin Martin RBI double but would not score again.

The Herd will get a rest day Monday before kicking off a two week away stretch against the Syracuse Mets followed by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The first game of the series in Syracuse is expected to start Tuesday night at 6:35 pm.

