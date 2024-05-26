Knights Beat the Sounds on Sunday, 4-3

(NASHVILLE, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights held on for a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday in the finale of the six-game series from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The Sounds rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Charlotte went on to win and improve to 6-2 on Sundays this season.

RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-3, 5.18) started Sunday's game for the Knights and was sharp over six innings. Cannon allowed just two runs on three hits en route to his second win of the season.

Charlotte's bullpen was also solid on the afternoon, avoiding a couple of bases-loaded jams. RHP Aaron McGarity earned his second save of the season. He tossed two shutout frames of relief.

The Knights once again scored first on Sunday and did so thanks to a sacrifice-fly RBI off the bat of Carlos Pérez in the top of the second inning. One inning later, Chuckie Robinson added an RBI to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. Charlotte continued to score and added a run in back-to-back innings. In the top of the fifth, Wynton Bernard singled home a run, and one inning later, Rafael Ortega drove home another.

With the Knights ahead by a score of 4-0, the Sounds eventually scored a pair of runs off Cannon in the bottom of the sixth inning. The inning was highlighted by an RBI double from Vinny Capra.

Offensively, Zach DeLoach returned to the lineup from the Chicago White Sox and had a three-hit day to help lead the Charlotte offense to its first win of the series. Ortega and Bernard also had multi-hit games for the Knights.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a six-game home series against the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) on Tuesday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

