Misner Hits and Pilfers, Leading Bulls Past Memphis, 8-5
May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Kameron Misner stroked a two-run home run and robbed Matt Koperniak of a home run in centerfield as Durham beat Memphis 8-5 on Sunday before 8,938 fans at the DBAP.
The Bulls (21-30) never trailed in the series finale. Junior Caminero drilled an opposite field home run in the first inning, but after the Redbirds (27-24) tied the game in the second, Tristan Peters clubbed a three-run shot in the bottom half.
Memphis rallied to tie the game by the fourth, scoring two unearned runs off of Bulls starter Angel Sanchez (W, 2-0). However, Austin Shenton stroked a tie-breaking two-run single in the fifth for a 6-4 lead.
Against Koperniak in the fifth, Misner perfectly measured his approach to the wall and made a home run saving backhanded catch above the wall. An inning later, Misner smacked a two-run shot for an 8-4 lead.
The Bulls split their six-game series with Memphis and travel to Jacksonville, FL on Monday for a six-game series set to begin on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM ET. Shane Baz (0-2, 6.00) is tentatively slated to start the first game of the set.
Durham returns home on Tuesday, June 4 th , embarking on a two-week homestand with Gwinnett and Charlotte.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
