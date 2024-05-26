Misner Hits and Pilfers, Leading Bulls Past Memphis, 8-5

May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Kameron Misner stroked a two-run home run and robbed Matt Koperniak of a home run in centerfield as Durham beat Memphis 8-5 on Sunday before 8,938 fans at the DBAP.

The Bulls (21-30) never trailed in the series finale. Junior Caminero drilled an opposite field home run in the first inning, but after the Redbirds (27-24) tied the game in the second, Tristan Peters clubbed a three-run shot in the bottom half.

Memphis rallied to tie the game by the fourth, scoring two unearned runs off of Bulls starter Angel Sanchez (W, 2-0). However, Austin Shenton stroked a tie-breaking two-run single in the fifth for a 6-4 lead.

Against Koperniak in the fifth, Misner perfectly measured his approach to the wall and made a home run saving backhanded catch above the wall. An inning later, Misner smacked a two-run shot for an 8-4 lead.

The Bulls split their six-game series with Memphis and travel to Jacksonville, FL on Monday for a six-game series set to begin on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM ET. Shane Baz (0-2, 6.00) is tentatively slated to start the first game of the set.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, June 4 th , embarking on a two-week homestand with Gwinnett and Charlotte.

