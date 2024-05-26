Syracuse Wins Series with 10-2 Win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday Afternoon

Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets once again used an offensive barrage and stellar pitching to beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 10-2, on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. With the win, the Mets took four of seven games against the RailRiders to win the series while Syracuse outscored its opponent, 50-33, during the week.

Syracuse (31-19) scored another first-inning run on Sunday. Luisangel Acuña singled, moved to third base on a Carlos Cortes single, and Acuña scored on a Rylan Bannon sacrifice fly out to center field to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Syracuse scored a run in the first inning in six of the seven games against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during the week.

Then, the Mets blew the game open in the third. Acuña walked, Cortes walked, and Bannon hit a three-run home run over the right-field wall, giving Syracuse a 4-0 advantage. Bannon is tied for second on the team with nine homers this season. Later in the inning, Jiman Choi was at second and Mike Brosseau was at first with two outs. Rhylan Thomas then hit a ground-rule double to right field that scored Choi to make it a 5-0 game. Hayden Senger followed with a two-run single to right field, capping off the six-run frame for the Mets as Syracuse took a 7-0 lead.

Meanwhile, José Butto was marvelous on the mound again. After pitching six scoreless innings on Tuesday, Butto tossed five scoreless frames on Sunday while allowing just two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre did get on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Jeter Downs was hit by a pitch, Brandon Lockridge walked, and Carlos Narvaez singled to load the bases. Jose Rojas followed with a sac fly to left field that scored Downs to make it a 7-1 ballgame.

The Mets responded right away in the top of the eighth. With two outs and two runners on base, Carlos Cortes launched a 413-foot home run over the wall in right-center field, putting an exclamation point on the day for Syracuse, giving the Mets a 10-1 edge. Cortes had two hits and a walk in the game.

The RailRiders got a run in the bottom of the eighth on a Luis Torrens homer to trim the deficit to eight, 10-2, but that is as close as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got. The Mets bullpen stood out once again, allowing only just two runs in four innings with four strikeouts. Syracuse's bullpen has a 3.87 ERA this season.

Syracuse is off on Monday before returning home to NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

