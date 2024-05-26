Chasers Extend Win Streak to Five with 7-5 Win against Clippers

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers closed out the series win and took five of six games against the Columbus Clippers with a 7-5 win Sunday afternoon at Werner Park.

In the final game of the series, the Chasers continued their dominance on the offensive side as Ryan Fitzgerald got the bottom of the second inning rolling with a single to left center field, then scored on a double from Tyler Gentry. Brian O'Keefe hit a double of his own to plate Gentry and extend the lead out to 2-0 at the end of the second frame.

While Storm Chasers starter Luis Cessa cruised through four scoreless innings, the Clippers took their first lead of the day in the top of the fifth inning as Micah Pries singled in a run. Then, Jose Tena crushed a three-run home run to right field to move Columbus ahead to 4-2. Omaha answered back with a two-run homer to right field from Nick Pratto, his seventh long ball of the year to tie the game 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Cessa fired a pair of 1-2-3 frames over 4.2 innings of work, with three strikeouts but was relieved with left-handed pitcher Austin Cox with two outs in the fifth inning, after the go-ahead Clippers homer. Columbus retook the lead off Cox in the top of the sixth inning with a Daniel Schneemann solo home run to right center field that made the score 5-4.

After John McMillon worked a perfect top of the seventh inning with two strikeouts, Omaha surged ahead in the bottom half to take a lead for good. Fitzgerald connected for his first triple of the season to drive in CJ Alexander and Logan Porter for 6-5 lead favor of the Chasers. With Fitzgerald at third, O'Keefe drove him in on a sacrifice fly to left field and extend the lead to 7-5, which held to be final.

Dan Altavilla took the reins in the eighth inning and kept Omaha up by two runs, then recorded

Altavilla pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit in the eighth before recording the first out of the ninth and giving way to left-handed reliever Evan Sisk for the final two outs. Sisk recorded his first save of the year with and retired the final two batters of the game to secure Omaha's fifth straight win, a 7-5 victory for the Chasers.

With a quick turnaround, the Storm Chasers travel to Indianapolis for a seven-game set beginning Monday with first pitch at 5:15 p.m. CT against the Indians at Victory Field as right-handed pitcher Jonathan Bowlan is slated to start for Omaha.

