Muñoz Shines as Jacksonville Earns Series Victory

May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Roddery Muñoz dazzled over 8.0 scoreless innings on Sunday and Marty Costes homered and drove in three as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned a series win with a 3-1 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.

Muñoz (2-3) scattered three hits in his 8.0 dominant innings, walking just two with three strikeouts. He retired 18 of the final 19 batters he faced.

The game was scoreless until the fifth. Gwinnett (23-28) starter Dylan Dodd (2-5) ceded a two-out double to Griffin Conine before Costes clubbed a two-run home run to put Jacksonville (23-28).

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the ninth. Troy Johnston and Javier Sanoja each singled to start the inning to put runners on the corner. After a strikeout, Costes' sacrifice fly brought in Johnston to make it 3-0.

Muñoz departed after 93 pitches for Anthony Maldonado in the ninth. David Fletcher registered a leadoff single. After a pair of strikeouts, Luke Williams walked. Luke Waddell's RBI single got the Stripers on the board at 3-1 and brought the winning run to the plate. However, Maldonado retired Phillip Evans on a ground out to second to pick up his third save.

Following Monday's off day, Jacksonville hosts Durham in Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark to begin a six-game series with the Bulls. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.