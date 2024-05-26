Saints Drop Series Finale to Bisons 8-3

BUFFALO, NY - The St. Paul Saints had already locked up their first six-game series victory by virtue of their win on Saturday night. They were trying to finish the series off in style, but the second best offense in the league showed up for the Buffalo Bisons as the Saints lost 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

The consecutive scoreless streak came to an end for the Saints at 15.2 innings as the Bisons got on the board in the first. Steward Berroa led off the inning with a triple to left-center. With one out, Nathan Lukes lined an RBI single into left giving the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

Royce Lewis got things going in the third inning for the Saints when he led off with a double down the third base line. Lewis finished his second MajorLeague rehab game going 2-5 with a double and run scored. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. followed with a two-run homer to right, his second in as many games and eighth of the season, giving the Saints a 2-1 lead. Keirsey Jr. finished the game 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored.

The Bisons, however, would use a long ball of their own in the bottom of the inning to grab the lead. Back-to-back one out singles by Spencer Horwitz and Nathan Lukes put runners at the corners. Addison Barger gave the Bisons a 4-2 lead with a three-run homer to right, his sixth of the season.

In the bottom of the fourth the Bisons added to their lead. With one out Riley Tirotta doubled to right-center field, moved to third on a passed ball, and scored on a line drive single from Cam Eden off the glove of first baseman Yunior Severino increasing the lead to 5-2.

The Bisons put the game away with a three-run sixth. Rafael Lantigua led off with a single to left. He stole second and Leo Jimenez walked. Tirotta made it 6-2 with an RBI single to right. With runners at the corners Eden's double play groundout scored Jimenez increasing the lead to 7-2. Berroa then singled, stole second, and scored on a double by Horwitz making it 8-2 Bisons.

The Saints scored their final run in the ninth when Will Holland and Martin doubled him home with two outs.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday afternoon in a doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings, and game one and two of a sevn-game series, at 3:05 p.m. (CT) at Innovative Field. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (3-3, 4.33) to the mound in game one and RHP Caleb Boushley (4-1, 4.54) in game two of the doubleheader. The Red Wings are TBA. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. Both game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

