Red Wings Secure Series Victory Against IronPigs

May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings picked up a series victory in the finale against Lehigh Valley Sunday night, 7-2. This marks Rochester's first series win at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown since 2021. On the mound, RHP Thaddeus Ward retired the first 15 batters he faced en route to his third win and second quality start of the season. 2B Trey Lipscomb connected on four singles, and 1B Juan Yepez laced three hits of his own to pace an offense that combined for 13 hits.

Following a scoreless first inning, Juan Yepez and Trey Lipscomb each found base hits in left field. After a double play that advanced Yepez to third, DH Stone Garrett brought in the first run for the Red Wings with a single to left field, making it 1-0.

To lead off the top of third, SS Jackson Cluff and LF Darren Baker singled to left. A subsequent groundout put both runners into scoring position, and Yepez dropped a line drive single into center to extend the Rochester lead to 3-0.

In the fifth, RF Travis Blankenhorn led off with a walk and Yepez drove a double off the wall in center field that moved runners to second and third in the next at-bat. Lipscomb then capitalized on the opportunity, and hit a ball into the left-center field gap for a single to give Rochester a four run lead. 3B Carter Kieboom continued the scoring for the Wings with a single of his own to center field that brought Yepez home, making the score 5-0. With two outs in the inning, C Brady Lindsly roped a single to center field to push Lipscomb across the plate to make it a three run frame and increase the lead to six.

The IronPigs eventually responded as 2B Esteban Quiroz was plunked to lead off the sixth and then SS Scott Kingery worked a walk to put runners on first and second. Quiroz advanced to third on a double play and with two outs, DH David Dahl blasted a two-run shot the opposite way, to cut the lead to 6-2. This was Lehigh Valley's first hit of the game, breaking up Thaddeus Ward's no-hit bid.

The score remained the same until the top of the ninth, when Rochester added on an insurance run. With one out, Blankenhorn smashed a ball past the left field wall for a solo home run, his team-leading 13th of the 2024 campaign and his second in as many games. RHP Amos Willingham turned in a scoreless ninth to secure the Red Wings third series win of the season, 7-2.

Thaddeus Ward took the ball for Rochester in the series finale, his 10th start of the season. The right-hander worked 6.0 innings of one-hit baseball, allowing two earned runs while striking out four and walking one. This was his second quality start of the season, and first since May 3 against Syracuse. LHP Joe La Sorsa took over in the seventh inning, logging 1.0 scoreless innings with a walk. RHP Orlando Ribalta was tasked with the eighth frame, making his 2024 Rochester Red Wings debut. The Cuba native worked a scoreless inning on one hit with two strikeouts. Ribalta turned the ball over to Amos Willingham for the final three outs. The Georgia Tech alum logged a hitless final frame only allowing one baserunner via a walk.

Sunday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game is 2B Trey Lipscomb. The Maryland native tied a career-high with his fourth career four-hit game, finishing 4-for-4 with four singles, an RBI and a run scored. He is the second Red Wing to notch four hits in a game this season, and first since James Wood on April 11 at Buffalo.

Rochester will take Monday off to travel back home for a series against St. Paul, beginning with a doubleheader on Tuesday. Rochester will send RHP Joan Adon to the mound in game one, against Saints RHP and former Red Wing Randy Dobnak. The twin bill is set to begin at 4:05 p.m.

