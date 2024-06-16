Red Wings Win Father's Day Matinée over Scranton/WB

The Rochester Red Wings picked up their season-high fourth consecutive win Sunday afternoon, capping off Father's Day weekend with an 8-1 win over Scranton/WB in the series finale. 11,141 fans crossed the turnstiles, marking the largest total attendance over a three-game stretch since 1997. RHP Jackson Rutledge earned the win after allowing one earned on two hits across 7.0 innings of work on the mound. Three Red Wing hitters posted multi-hit performances, including newly acquired DH Harold Ramirez.

After showcasing his power to lead off the game with a solo home run last night, SS Jack Dunn proved he can do it all by dropping a perfect bunt down the first base line to lead off the game this afternoon. He proceeded to steal second base on a 1-2 fastball to put himself into scoring position with no outs. Two pitches later Dunn swiped third, which marked his seventh and eighth stolen bases of the year. A RF Travis Blankenhorn walk would bring up Harold Ramirez, who singled through the left side on a 0-2 sweeper bringing in the first run of the game, and Ramirez's first hit and RBI as a Red Wing. The Wings did not stop there as CF Alex Call worked a walk in a tough at-bat with the bases loaded to bring Ramirez around to score and increase the lead to two runs. 2B Jackson Cluff then came to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs and flew out to the warning track to bring home the third run of the inning for the Wings.

To lead off the top of the third, former Red Wing and current Scranton/WB 3B Jeter Downs jumped on a first-pitch cutter sending it high and deep to left field just sneaking out of the ballpark for a solo home run. This is Downs' second home run of the series against Rochester, cutting the deficit to two runs after three innings of play.

The Red Wings got things going early again in the bottom of the fifth, as LF Erick Mejia led off the inning with a walk. Mejia then showed off the wheels as he stole his ninth base of the season on a 2-1 cutter to put himself into scoring position. Jack Dunn came up and promptly singled to right field to bring Mejia around to score and provide a cushion to the Red Wings lead. On the throw home, Dunn was able to advance to second, and after a Blankenhorn groundout, he was standing on third with one out. Harold Ramirez came up again and singled through the hole between third and short, increasing the Rochester lead to 5-1.

After two in the fifth, Rochester was right back at it in the bottom of the sixth after an Alex Call walk led to a Jackson Cluff single that advanced Call to third. With one out and runners on the corners, C Brady Lindsly singled on a tricky hop past the third baseman to plate another run and make it 6-1 in favor of Rochester. Again, the Red Wings had runners on the corners with one out and Erick Mejia up to bat. Mejia then hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Cluff to swell the lead to six.

Leading off the bottom of the eighth Alex Call drew his third walk of the game, which marked the first time a Red Wing has walked three times in a game four separate times since former Red Wing Antoan Richardson did so five times in 2013. Call advanced to second on a ground out and a Brady Lindsly bloop single to center field scored him, and the Red Wings carried an 8-1 lead heading to the ninth.

The score remained the same in the bottom of the ninth as RHP Amos Willingham came in and shut the door to secure the fourth-straight Red Wings victory against Scranton/WB. This marks their sixth series win of the season.

Right-hander Jackson Rutledge made his 13th start of the season with Rochester. The Missouri native threw 7.0 innings for his first time at the Triple-A level and allowed two hits on one earned while walking two, and striking out three. Rutledge picked up his third win of the season and handed the ball to LHP Tim Cate for the eighth. The southpaw tossed a clean frame on two hits while striking out one. RHP Amos Willingham covered the ninth and allowed a hit but was able to escape unscathed and preserve the win.

The Diamond Pro Player of Sunday afternoon's game goes to RHP Jackson Rutledge. The right-hander completed his second quality start of the season, allowing one earned run across 7.0 innings. The former first-round pick topped out at 96.7 MPH today and was responsible for the two hardest-thrown pitches of the contest. This is the first time he's logged 7.0 innings in a start since June 15, 2023, with Double-A Harrisburg.

Rochester looks to continue their momentum heading into Tuesday night as they get set for a series in Syracuse against the Mets. LHP Andrew Alvarezis set to take the mound for his third Triple-A start of the season. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

