Buddy Kennedy Swats First Homer as a 'Pig in Series Finale Loss to Mets
June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, N.Y. - Buddy Kennedy bashed his first homer with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (29-38) to tie the game at 3-3 in the third inning, but six unanswered runs by the Syracuse Mets (42-26) saw them pull away for a 9-3 victory in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.
Two homers in the second opened the scoring for the Mets. First, it was Luke Ritter smashing a solo shot to start the frame before Rhylan Thomas pulled a two-run homer to rightfield to make it 3-0.
In the third, Matt Kroon singled to start the 'Pigs frame before a walk and fielder's choice put runners at the corners. Up stepped Kennedy, who smashed a homer to leftfield, his first with the IronPigs, to tie the game at 3-3.
From there however, it was all Mets. Syracuse retook the lead on Thomas's second two-run homer of the day, his third of the year, in the fourth before tacking on another in the frame on a Luisangel Acuna solo homer, his fourth of the year.
Ritter hit his second solo shot of the day, 16th total on the season, in the fifth to extend the lead. Hayden Senger capped the scoring with a two-run single in the sixth, making it 9-3 Mets.
Josh Walker (1-2) struck out four in 1.1 no-hit innings out of the bullpen, walking two, to earn the win for the Mets.
Mick Abel (1-7) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, conceding seven runs in five frames on nine hits and one walk, striking out six.
Following an off day on Monday, the IronPigs return home to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, June 18 to take on the Norfolk Tides. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 16, 2024
- Seven Charlotte Pitchers No-Hit Durham, 2-0 - Durham Bulls
- Knights No-Hit the Bulls, Win Sunday's Game 2-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp Shut out Indians in Series Finale, 5-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Earns Series Split with 5-0 Win over Indianapolis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Seven-Run Ninth Propels I-Cubs over Clippers in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Powers to Series Win with 9-3 Victory over Lehigh Valley on Father's Day - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Split Series with Worcester After a Loss on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- 10-Run Fourth Leads WooSox to Series Split in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.16 - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Defeated by Storm Chasers in Series Finale, 2-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Win Father's Day Matinée over Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Battle Back from Early Deficit to Take Serie Finale from Nashville 5-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Give up Early Lead and Lose Series Finale at Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Homer By Cook Not Enough To Power Tides In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Buddy Kennedy Swats First Homer as a 'Pig in Series Finale Loss to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- How Sweep It Is, Saints Take All Six from Bats with 6-3 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Drop Father's Day Finale to Saints 6-3 - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Stopped by Rochester Sunday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Dunn Drives in Three to Lead Memphis Past Norfolk in Series Finale - Memphis Redbirds
- Four Roster Moves Announced Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 16 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 16 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Win Fourth Straight Over Mud Hens To Secure Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Buddy Kennedy Swats First Homer as a 'Pig in Series Finale Loss to Mets
- Trio of Homers Backs a Phenomenal Tyler Phillips Outing for a 'Pigs Victory
- Early Dingers Sink IronPigs Against Mets
- Bluey to be at Coca-Cola Park on July 3rd for the First Game of Scheduled Doubleheader
- 'pigs Pound Out 11 Hits But Mets Still Come Out On Top