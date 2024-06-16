Buddy Kennedy Swats First Homer as a 'Pig in Series Finale Loss to Mets

Syracuse, N.Y. - Buddy Kennedy bashed his first homer with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (29-38) to tie the game at 3-3 in the third inning, but six unanswered runs by the Syracuse Mets (42-26) saw them pull away for a 9-3 victory in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Two homers in the second opened the scoring for the Mets. First, it was Luke Ritter smashing a solo shot to start the frame before Rhylan Thomas pulled a two-run homer to rightfield to make it 3-0.

In the third, Matt Kroon singled to start the 'Pigs frame before a walk and fielder's choice put runners at the corners. Up stepped Kennedy, who smashed a homer to leftfield, his first with the IronPigs, to tie the game at 3-3.

From there however, it was all Mets. Syracuse retook the lead on Thomas's second two-run homer of the day, his third of the year, in the fourth before tacking on another in the frame on a Luisangel Acuna solo homer, his fourth of the year.

Ritter hit his second solo shot of the day, 16th total on the season, in the fifth to extend the lead. Hayden Senger capped the scoring with a two-run single in the sixth, making it 9-3 Mets.

Josh Walker (1-2) struck out four in 1.1 no-hit innings out of the bullpen, walking two, to earn the win for the Mets.

Mick Abel (1-7) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, conceding seven runs in five frames on nine hits and one walk, striking out six.

Following an off day on Monday, the IronPigs return home to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, June 18 to take on the Norfolk Tides. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

