Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.16
June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
Rochester Red Wings (36-31) 8, Scranton/WB RailRiders (40-29) 1
Sunday, June 16, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY
FINAL: ROC 8, SWB 1
WP: Jackson Rutledge (3-4, 6.63)
LP: Yoendrys Gómez (2-3, 3.13)
SV:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Scranton/WB 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0
Rochester 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 x 8 9 1
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 1:06 pm
Temperature: 75°F
Time of Game: 2:38
Attendance: 11,141
HOME RUNS:
SWB - Jeter Downs (6) solo off RHP Jackson Rutledge in the 3rd (Count: 0-1) to left field
STARTING PITCHERS:
RHP Jackson Rutledge (3-4, 6.63 ERA) 7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HR, 84/56 (P/S), left up 7-1
RHP Yoendrys Gómez (2-3, 3.13 ERA) 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO, 0 HR, 72/47 (P/S), left down 3-1
ABS CHALLENGES:
ROC - 3-for-4
SWB - 1-for-3
RED WINGS NOTES:
PACK THE BARN : The Rochester faithful capped off a historic weekend this afternoon, sending 11,141 fans through the gates to watch the Red Wings secure a series victory on Father's Day against Scranton/WB...a total of 36,914 fans visited Innovative Field from Friday night through this afternoon, the second-biggest crowd over any three-game stretch in stadium history (8/24-27).
JACK THE HITTER : SS JACK DUNN bunted his way on base to get the first inning going today for Rochester...this hit gives the Northwestern graduate his Triple-A career-high with 48 hits on the season, eclipsing his 2023 total in five fewer games...
Through 67 games, Dunn has worked more walks (39) than times struck out (32)...he would be the first Red Wing to finish the season with this ratio since the team was affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles.
NOT JUAN, BUT TWO : 1B JUAN YEPEZ smoked a ball to right-center field for a double in the bottom of the third inning...the two-bagger gives him 13, this season which is tied with RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and OF JAMES WOOD for most on the team through the first 67 games.
JACKSON THE BEAN STALK : RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE started on the mound on Sunday for Rochester, making his 13th start of the season...the 6'8" pitcher worked 7.0 innings for his second quality start of the year, and allowed one earned run on three hits, while walking two and recording three strikeouts...Rutledge is the second Red Wings pitcher to go seven innings this year (RHP SPENSER WATKINS, (6/9 against WOR)...
The former first-round pick worked his way into the seventh inning for the first time at the Triple-A level, and first time since 6/15/2023 with Double-A Harrisburg...
Rutledge's three strikeouts level him with Spenser Watkins for the most on the team with 46.
ALEX BALL FOUR : CF ALEX CALL walked three times on Sunday for the fourth occasion in 2024...the former White Sox third-round pick has worked three walks in four different games this season, becoming the first Red Wing to do so since Antoan Richardson in 2013 (5 times)
Call has 36 walks this season, three behind SS JACK DUNN for the team lead.
RAILRIDERS NOTES:
DOWN BUT NOT OUT : Former Red Wing 3B JETER DOWNS recorded his eighth home run of the season and second of the series to cut into the Rochester lead during the third inning this afternoon...Downs posts' a .509 slugging percentage this season, second-best amongst all RailRiders qualified hitters behind JOSH ROJAS (.521).
NEXT GAME
Rochester vs. Syracuse
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.
LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-1, 7.04) vs. TBA
