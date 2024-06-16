Four Roster Moves Announced Sunday
June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(DURHAM, NC) - The Charlotte Knights have announced four roster moves today ahead of the team's finale against the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. tonight.
RHP Johan Domínguez, who was scheduled to start tonight's game, was placed on Charlotte's 7-day injured list today (retroactive to June 15). Dominguez is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA in 14 games (11 games started) in 58.2 innings pitched this season with the Knights.
LHP Garrett Schoenle was promoted to Charlotte today from Double-A Birmingham and will get the start tonight for the Knights against the Durham Bulls, taking the place of Dominguez.
Schoenle, 25, has appeared in eight games this season with the Barons and is 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA (15 SO/12.1 IP). The Fort Wayne, IN native began the 2024 season with High-A Winston-Salem. He posted a 1-1 mark with a 2.25 ERA in seven games out of Winston-Salem's bullpen (16 SO/12.0 IP). Schoenle was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on July 21, 2021. A product of the University of Cincinnati, Schoenle was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2017 MLB Draft, but did not sign.
Catcher Chuckie Robinson had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today and was optioned to Charlotte. Robinson is active with Charlotte for today's game. With the Knights this season, Robinson is hitting .234 (34-for-145) with 16 runs scored, four doubles, six home runs and 25 RBI in 41 games.
OF Duke Ellis was designated for assignment today. In two games with the Knights since being optioned from the Chicago White Sox, Ellis is 1-for-8 at the plate.
