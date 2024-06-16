Stripers Battle Back from Early Deficit to Take Serie Finale from Nashville 5-4
June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Less than 24 hours after delivering a game-tying RBI single in the 10 th inning of Saturday's 4-3 win, Forrest Wall once again provided heroics for the Gwinnett Stripers (34-35) with a game-tying two- run single in the sixth inning to complete a comeback from a 4-0 first - inning deficit to the Nashville Sounds (35-34) in Sunday's 5-4 win at Coolray Field. Gwinnett is now riding a season-high four-game winning streak.
Decisive Plays: Wes Clarke doubled in two runs as part of a four-run first inning for Nashville. Drake Baldwin got the Stripers on the board with an RBI single in the third inning. Within two runs in the sixth, the Stripers got the game-tying single from Wall through the left side to score Luke Williams and Alejo Lopez. The Stripers went ahead for good 5-4 on an RBI single from Yuli Gurriel three batters later.
Key Contributors: Wall (2-for-5, 2 RBI s) Baldwin (1-for-4, RBI) and Gurriel (1-for-3, RBI) had the four RBIs for Gwinnett offensively while Williams had his 10 th multi-hit effort of his Triple-A season, going 2-for-4. Six Gwinnett relievers (Brooks Wilson, Ben Bowden, Matt Carasiti, Tommy Doyle, Parker Dunshee, and Jackson Stephens) combined for 8.1 innings of scoreless work against Nashville. Clarke and Chris Roller each had two RBIs for the Sounds.
Noteworthy: Lopez went 2-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 18 games while also increasing his hitting streak to 11 games. Williams now has a 15-game hitting streak, the longest active in the International League. Gwinnett had its most successful six-game series of the season, taking five out of six games against Nashville.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 18): Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. Both starting pitchers are currently TBD.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 25): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 16, 2024
- Seven Charlotte Pitchers No-Hit Durham, 2-0 - Durham Bulls
- Knights No-Hit the Bulls, Win Sunday's Game 2-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp Shut out Indians in Series Finale, 5-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Earns Series Split with 5-0 Win over Indianapolis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Seven-Run Ninth Propels I-Cubs over Clippers in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Powers to Series Win with 9-3 Victory over Lehigh Valley on Father's Day - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Split Series with Worcester After a Loss on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- 10-Run Fourth Leads WooSox to Series Split in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.16 - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Defeated by Storm Chasers in Series Finale, 2-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Win Father's Day Matinée over Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Battle Back from Early Deficit to Take Serie Finale from Nashville 5-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Give up Early Lead and Lose Series Finale at Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Homer By Cook Not Enough To Power Tides In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Buddy Kennedy Swats First Homer as a 'Pig in Series Finale Loss to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- How Sweep It Is, Saints Take All Six from Bats with 6-3 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Drop Father's Day Finale to Saints 6-3 - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Stopped by Rochester Sunday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Dunn Drives in Three to Lead Memphis Past Norfolk in Series Finale - Memphis Redbirds
- Four Roster Moves Announced Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 16 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 16 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Win Fourth Straight Over Mud Hens To Secure Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Battle Back from Early Deficit to Take Serie Finale from Nashville 5-4
- Stripers Walk off Nashville as Baldwin and Alvarez Jr. Continue Impressive Starts
- Elder Dominates and Stripers' Offense Explodes for Four Homers in 12-0 Rout of Nashville
- Home Runs by Alvarez Jr., Tromp Help Stripers Clip Nashville 8-7
- Winans' Scoreless Gem Spoiled by Late Nashville Surge as Stripers Lose 4-2