Stripers Battle Back from Early Deficit to Take Serie Finale from Nashville 5-4

June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Less than 24 hours after delivering a game-tying RBI single in the 10 th inning of Saturday's 4-3 win, Forrest Wall once again provided heroics for the Gwinnett Stripers (34-35) with a game-tying two- run single in the sixth inning to complete a comeback from a 4-0 first - inning deficit to the Nashville Sounds (35-34) in Sunday's 5-4 win at Coolray Field. Gwinnett is now riding a season-high four-game winning streak.

Decisive Plays: Wes Clarke doubled in two runs as part of a four-run first inning for Nashville. Drake Baldwin got the Stripers on the board with an RBI single in the third inning. Within two runs in the sixth, the Stripers got the game-tying single from Wall through the left side to score Luke Williams and Alejo Lopez. The Stripers went ahead for good 5-4 on an RBI single from Yuli Gurriel three batters later.

Key Contributors: Wall (2-for-5, 2 RBI s) Baldwin (1-for-4, RBI) and Gurriel (1-for-3, RBI) had the four RBIs for Gwinnett offensively while Williams had his 10 th multi-hit effort of his Triple-A season, going 2-for-4. Six Gwinnett relievers (Brooks Wilson, Ben Bowden, Matt Carasiti, Tommy Doyle, Parker Dunshee, and Jackson Stephens) combined for 8.1 innings of scoreless work against Nashville. Clarke and Chris Roller each had two RBIs for the Sounds.

Noteworthy: Lopez went 2-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 18 games while also increasing his hitting streak to 11 games. Williams now has a 15-game hitting streak, the longest active in the International League. Gwinnett had its most successful six-game series of the season, taking five out of six games against Nashville.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 18): Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. Both starting pitchers are currently TBD.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 25): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

