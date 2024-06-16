Chasers Win Fourth Straight Over Mud Hens To Secure Series

June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chaser secured yet another series win, taking a fourth straight game over the Toledo Mud Hens, a 7-4 victory Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

For a third straight game, the Storm Chasers jumped out ahead as Nate Eaton singled then scored from third on a double steal executed with Devin Mann for a quick 1-0 lead.

Toledo promptly tied the game with a home run from Parker Meadows to open the bottom of the first inning, then took the lead against Omaha opener Austin Cox in the bottom of the second inning with a pair of runs on an RBI double off the bat of Andrew Navigato for a 3-1 advantage

The Storm Chasers stayed within striking distance, as Cam Devanney singled to open the top of the third inning, advanced to third base on a John Rave double and scored on a sac fly from Eaton to come within a run, trailing 3-2.

Omaha took the lead for good in the fifth inning, as Devanney doubled in Tyler Gentry to tie the game, then scored the go-ahead run on a single from Mann for a 4-3 advantage.

Devanney added a run of insurance in the sixth inning when he singled in Gentry to grow the score to 5-3, his third hit in a 3-for-3 day at the plate where he reached in all four plate appearances

Brian O'Keefe grew the lead to three runs with a solo homer in the eighth inning, his seventh homer of the year. While the Mud Hens scored in the bottom of the eighth, the Chasers took the run back in the top of the ninth to stay ahead by three as CJ Alexander singled Devanney for the 7-4 score that held to be final.

Cox worked one batter into the third inning in his first start of the year and allowed just the three runs on five hits. Anthony Simonelli inherited a runner from Cox and stranded the runner on, retiring his first eight batters and nine of 10 faced over 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings.

Walter Pennington contributed 2.0 scoreless innings behind Simonelli and added a pair of strikeouts. While Tyler Duffey allowed a run in the eighth, Evan Sisk pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his second save of the year and secure the three-run win.

The Storm Chasers will try and win a fifth straight over the Mud Hens in the series finale, Sunday, June 16, at 1:05 p.m. CT with right-hander Chandler Champlain starting for Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.